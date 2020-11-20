Transcript for Rudy Giuliani pushes conspiracies

Well, hello, and welcome to "The view." Now many of you know you-know-whose claim of voter fraud and election tampering have been laughed out of court or withdrawn by his campaign. So yesterday his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani -- remember him? He held a press conference to make his case in the court of public opinion. Now see if you can follow this logic. Take a look. Did you all watch "My cousin Vinny"? The nice lady said she saw, and he said, how many fingers -- how many fingers do I got up? She says, three. Well, she was too far away to see it was only two. These people were further away than "My cousin Vinny" was from the witness. You couldn't possibly believe that the company counting our vote with control over our vote is owned by two Venezuelans who were allies of Chavez, are present allies of maduro, with a company whose chairman is a close associate and business partner of George thoros. This is real. It is not made up. Nobody here engages in fantasies. What the hell? There is a lot to process here. I understand this. So Ana, I'm going to start with what did you see? What was all that? What did I see? I mean, I saw a guy that looked like the witch melting in the wizard of oz. I saw a guy -- I literally, you know, when the hair dye started streaking down his face, it was, like, I thought maybe it was the bs that was spewing out of his mouth coming out of his ears. It was just -- it was such a tragic, pathetic, funny, ridiculous image, and I think it embodies so much of -- the insanity of what's going on right now. I feel embarrassed for the country that people are witnessing this. I feel embarrassed for Rudy Giuliani. America's mayor has somehow come down to this as he tries to make crazy excuses and justifications for Donald Trump. It is pathetic and desperate attempts at overturning an election result, the the will of almost 80 million voters now, and it's not going to work, but it's, you know, what a sad, sad ending and tragic ending. Honestly, it's unbelievable. Yeah. It's nuts. I mean, when you saw this, Sara, what did you think? We I thought that former director of the cybersecurity Christopher Krebs said it best in a tweet. He said, that press conference was the most dangerous one hour and 45 minutes of television in American history, and possibly the craziest. If you don't know what I'm talking about, you're lucky. I also want to remind people that this didn't happen at the four seasons landscaping company. This happened in the Republican national committee headquarters, which is kind of like consent from the RNC for everything that's going on in whatever this was, but I also think it's really important to note, and something that jumped out at me was senator Ben sasse pointed out that trump and his lawyers ar saying these things when they're in courts. So on Tuesday, Giuliani said in a Pennsylvania court, this is not a fraud case. That's a direct quote. This is not a fraud case. Other trump lawyers have repeatedly said, we are not alleging fraud. Then this is also a direct quote. We are not alleging anyone is stealing the election. Now the reason this is the case is there are legal consequences to lying in a court, but there are not consequences to lying to the public which is why we are here right now watching whatever that was, and I think that's the most nefarious part, is that they know better, and they've always known better. Right. But I just feel like it's a matter of time. Right. So here we are. Sunny -- yeah. Sunny, I got to ask you. Is he in danger of being censured by the -- what is it? Who are for the lawyers? Bar association. The American law association, the bar association -- yeah. The bar. Well, no. Because he -- go ahead. Well, listen. I don't think so. I actually don't think so because, you know, what they're doing is they're making these crazy, nonsensical arguments to the her. -- American people banking on the fact that trump supporters are people that have been part of the RNC that have been very supportive of trump will believe them, but they know very well that they can't make those arguments in court because Sara's right. There are legal consequences to lying to the court. Perjury. You can be sanctioned. You can be disbarred, and so they're being very careful. They're surreptitiously withdrawing lawsuits in Michigan, right? At least five lawsuits. They're also not arguing in Michigan courts that this is fraud, this this is wholesale fraud, that, you know, people haven't been able to -- Right. Poll watchers were excluded. They're not saying anyat. They're actually saying the opposite, and withdrawing their lawsuits. They're only trying to do this in front of the American people, but what is scary about that is they are I think,ding the public trust in our very democracy, and that is serious because they want to undermine President-Elect Joe Biden's administration. People are saying, he's not my president, and if people are saying he's not the dually elected president, what does that do to our democracy, and this is something that they're not only trying to do during these press conferences -- my understanding is that Donald Trump has reached out to some of those Michigan electors, and invited them to the white house so they can pull their certification or just switch their votes in the electoral So why WOU -- why would that not be thought of -- It's a coup. Why would that not be thought of as tampering? Because it seems to me, you know, if you are a person who watched the election happen. You saw everything that went on, and if they're not arguing in court, and that may be why they're losing. So I think the American people are smart enough -- maybe they don't want to accept it, but they are smart enough to know bs when they see it, and I'm curious -- I hope so. -- Why do they keep going into court and getting turned down, and why do people keep giving them a platform when there's nothing there's no there there, you know? It's crazy. Think about the last four years and how much Donald Trump has gotten away with. He really thinks he can get away with changing the election results. Yeah. And it is the reason why other Republicans have got to join those five Republican governors that met with Joe Biden yesterday, have got to join Mitt Romney who spoke up against this yesterday. Republicans right now have got to take their country back. They cannot claim to be the constitutional government, the constitutional party, while this guy is overturning the it's pathetic and this cowardice must end. It's crazy.

