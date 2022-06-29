Sally Field calls overturning of Roe v. Wade a ‘tragic’ and ‘criminal’ decision

The actress discusses taking on her new role in the movie "Spoiler Alert," explains why it's important for LGBTQ+ stories to be told and reacts to the Roe v. Wade being overturned.

