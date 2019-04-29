Transcript for San Diego synagogue shooting during Passover celebration

So yet again it's happened in this country, something horrible. Saturday a white nationalist allegedly opened fire in a San Diego synagogue killing one woman and injuring three others. He wrote an online manifesto saying he was inspired by recent acts of terrorism from other white nationalists. These incidents are on the rise. What do we do about this? The first thing is maybe name it as terrorism. I don't think they name it quite terrorism unless it's somebody from out of the country. Domestic terrorism. The incidents are all white nationalists. There's this one and then Christ church and tree of life synagogue, mother Emmanuel church in South Carolina. They're all terrible. Oak creek temple. It's across the board Muslim, Christians and Jews. Is there as much anger about domestic terrorism? It hits the very fabric of who we are, what this country was founded on. Terrorism is terrorism. It's important for the elected officials to come out immediately. The president did call the rabbi. We haven't always seen it as immediate. I want to give a shout out to the rabbi of the synagogue. He along with some other people stepped up and were heros in that moment. He said I turned around and saw a group of children in the banquet hall including my grand daughter. He went into the sanctuary and got everyone out safely and then continued to do a sermon after that to remind them of the holocaust. What an incredible man. Definitely an incredible man. To answer your question, whoopi, what can we do about it, I think joy's response goes to the heart of it. You have to identify the problem and say it out loud and come up with a solution. We know the common thread is white supremacy and white nationalism. The other common thread is ar-15 and ar type weapons. When you have the president of the United States being asked in March if white nationalism this rise is a huge threat and he says something like I don't I think it's a small group of people that have very, very serious problems I guess. When you have that minimization of what is a significant rise in hate crimes at the hands of that type of person, you've got to address that. You also have to address the fact that what is also uncommon is this ar-15 assault rifle style weapons. Right, but those are two -- at this point that's two different conversations. One is a conversation about guns. One is a conversation about terrorism. I don't mean to -- did you have something to -- I have something to say. Go ahead. I mean, days like yesterday and today are hard and horrific for all Americans. You can't help but feel scared. I have a friend who is a commentator who is jewish and goes to a synagogue with security. There's a 30% increase in hates groups, 7% increase in 2018. We need to do a reflection culturally about where we're at. Lori Gilbert Kay was killed trying to shield rabbi Goldstein from the shooter. That's heroism in a way we should say her name. We should honor her and pray for her and her family. I think we should take a moment to do that. Past that, one of the things I would like to is how these guys are getting radical iced. He was on eight Chan which is a dark corner of the internet. We're all free speech advocates. We make our living off free speech. That doesn't mean I think there should be dark corners of the internet where people can be radical iced to become terrorists. I think silicon valley has to answer for this. I don't think there should be places for child pornography and where people can be radicalized. Go ahead, joy. I want to say something about trump. I wrote down the line -- last week Biden introduced a video where he brought up charlottesville. We all saw that. It remind me we're losing the soul of America. The next day Donald Trump defends charlottesville once again. He said they were more interested in Robert E. Lee. They were just ahistorians. Why don't we just lock up Doris concerns Goodwin? On Saturday the assault on the synagogue. Then Saturday afternoon our hearts are with the victim. He talks out of both sides of his mouth. He's provocative. He gives dog whistles constantly to these people. Then kellyanne defends him and says no no no. Take responsibility for your actions, Mr. President. You are the culprit. One of the things that is the culprit really is we have -- there used to be we had a little group in Washington that looked specifically to home grown terror. They disbanded this group. At the justice department. It's gone. Things they might have caught and might have been watching, no one is watching them now. No one is paying attention to the dark corners of the internet. I'm with you. I'm all for free speech. I'm all for you saying I don't like what you're saying, having those conversations. There comes a time when you have to realize if someone is saying go out and do this, go out and do harm to people, that's hate speech. I'm sorry I don't care what they're saying. It shouldn't be protected. It shouldn't be protected. I didn't think it was. Apparently it is. I don't know how that works. The tone comes from the top. If it's not at the justice department that's because the white house doesn't want it to be at the justice department. This is something everybody should be concerned about. If no one is watching domestic terror, if no one is watching who is coming for us -- listen, white people, Orange people, green people, they're not happy about any of us. They're talking about you too. They're talking about you also. It's not them and us. It's all us. So if we don't start saying, listen, this is not acceptable, this is going to go on and on and on. We'll be right back.

