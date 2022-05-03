Sarah Silverman on the inspiration behind her new musical, ‘The Bedwetter’

On "The View," the comedian reacts to the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned, calling it a "war against the poor" and shares how her memoir became a musical.

