Transcript for Sen. Joe Manchin says all Republican colleagues should acknowledge Biden win

Senator Joseph Manchin is called himself the last Democrat standing in West Virginia. And he's here to tell us why the 20/20 election results should be a big wake up call for his party. Please welcome senator Joseph managed. Hey welcome to the view well good morning thank you all for having me incidents a great honor and very appreciative. Excellent now we saw you know who enjoyed to this weekend. Continuing that sun and saying you why and when it's clear he did amend the whole thing was rained and it's all just really bad. Does it. Bob the EU debt only 27. Of the Republican colleagues you a Republican colleagues in congress are willing to say. That. He did lips and that we need sent move forward. With the president elect Joseph Biden will what is this about as this America. We'll be is this is it should be concerning to anybody and everybody who loves democracy Moses great country and thinks democracies being threatened. As happy as I do. There's no doubt I mean a certifications are all done now. And anything I can tell you is my colleagues and he's a lot of my friends are work with every day. They don't know how to combat seventy million. Twitter followers that he might have on his. And following him and his base that's a thing they're concerned about I can assure you if all 200. These so senators and congress Republican congress people. Would you say listen enough is enough I believe in America I'm supporting our constitution and I'm fighting to put protect democracy. Bake a move forward so can't take on all 200. So you. So are you saying that they're more concerned that they're going to get it take a hit from from Twitter. Then what's going on for the rest of the country this what should they even be an office if that's what they are considering important. Well we'll be there people that basically the next election in 20/20 two have to make that decision I don't know how you can live with yourself. By not saying our purpose of being here as a US senator or congressperson. Is a defend and protect the constitution. And it's very clear and orderly transfer of power is who we are. The role of law always who we are that's why we are so different that's why we're the superpower of the world and have the longest lasting democracy and government in the world. So I don't know why you won't stand up and fight for that. I've had a few of them say you know Joseph Biden as president elect. They all should be saying it now because certifications are done. And they've been almost voters they've counted him twice in many areas. July by this very scared this good senator but let me ask you this you're the most conservative Democrat in the senate. I would say and often taboo willingness to work with Republicans in fact that I think you have voted with Ted trump 51 point 6% of the time singing while the most conservative vote Democrat. But after all the obstruction that we've seen and their refusal to even acknowledge reality right now as we have just discussed why continue to work with these people who clearly aren't operating in good faith or in the president's case with a full deck. Well joy that's my job okay and the bottom line is I've always said if I can go home and explain it. I can vote for it if I can explain it I can't vote for my state is you know his visit is extremely conservative and ripped. But I'm a problem out West Virginia Democrat and I tell people I am fiscally responsible. And socially compassionate that's where I was raised. And I still feel that to my soul and every move bone in my body. That I believe that we should be compassion to help those who can't help themselves. And give people a chance that need a chance or second chance or hand up that's all and I sometimes listen to the far left and the far right. And I want to make sure that my conscious is a far left. And the far right is my reality do we do too much are we putting too much burden on other people and trying to find out compromise in the middle I've always done that. They act but despite losing the election president Tran did manage a pretty strong showing including winning nearly 70% of the vote in your state. You said that you can't believe that the 74 million people who voted for him were quote. Either that Matt or that scared of the Democrat party to vote for what I consider. A very flawed individual. There's been a lot of talk about what Democrats got wrong the selection. What do you attribute it to. With Sarah you know I've said it how in the world could you have a person's so flawed. As a human being as the president the demagogues anybody that basically. And attacks everybody who doesn't agree 100% no matter how close you think you are where you go work where a person. And if you go against them one time or say something. Then they come after intact cute how they can walk into the voting Booth. Went over 230000. People have died under his watch the economy has basically. Fallen through that through the cracks Wall Street seems to be going well I can tell you. Main street and a little towns I come from the West Virginia my beautiful state are still struggling having a hard time. And you asked about how he won in my state 2018. He won in 2016. By 43%. Each one again that much into one E'Twaun so and 2018 he's extremely popular. He came to my state six times against me. They spent over 25 million dollars to defeat me. And when I did win against all odds in a state that's overwhelmingly I said that Mr. President. The people made a decision West Virginia they wanted their senator not yours. But you really have to work harder than you have to have that connection and that's what's so what I think happened. We allowed them to identify us there's an old saying in politics you better tell your story before someone tells one Tonya. When they start calling us socialists defund the police all the things they've said. I don't know Democrat socialist. OK that I've worked with I don't know a Democrat senator that would define the police. I don't know who they're talking about but I think are those of us were not quick enough to speak up. And defend who we are sunny. That's. Some trouble senator. Senator. If you bet that is correct because you've been critical though of some of the more progressive members. Of the Democratic Party supporting measures like Medicare for all paid maternity leave tuition free public college degree new deal. Fifteen hour or a minimum wage of two down fifteen dollars an hour minimum wage. We know a lot of these progressive policies quite frankly are are popular with voters overall and especially democratic voters. So the Democratic Party has long prided itself on being a big tent. Partly rates are what you said progressives now are harming the democratic brand. So is there not room for both especially because these policies are still very popular there. They're shore is room for both the basically is that what's going to drive the day Sunday you don't run your health your household. You don't ruin your life you don't run your business from the age range who left or the right what's X considered extremes he try to find a compromise in the middle. I'm not. I'm not criticizing my colleagues I really am not I have a difference. Of opinion. And we talk about that so the first thing that she's talked about in so many different images that fraternity are always been for paternity leave. I'm no problem with that I think the people need to have paternity leave take care of their children. The other things you've talked about basically. Medicare for all we can't even pay for Medicare for some. In West Virginia common sense is can you make sure that's still my social security and Medicare which is a lifeline to so many West Virginians. That's what they care about can we fix that can't we make sure that we have every opportunity have affordable. Health care. Joseph Biden ran as a moderate Joseph Biden didn't win from the left. He ran from the censure and the moderate. That's what he won by he wants to fix Affordable Care Act I want to fix it. We want to make sure that the people they're paying high premiums. And high deductibles that we have a bill that'll bring that down the Republicans don't want to fix it. Cause when you fix some you can't blame it on that anymore you can't use that as the whipping boy if you will.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.