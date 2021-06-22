Transcript for Senate to vote on elections bill

Thanks, joy. One of your rights as an American is the hot topic in the senate today. So pay attention. This is important. It's looking like the Democrats for the people voting rights act is doomed. Okay? To be shut down by the GOP. The bill is supposed to counter new restrictive voting laws in several red states. There's no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Why are Republicans making it so hard for people to exercise their right to vote, sunny? I think this is clearly a direct reaction to Joe Biden's win, to the Democrats now holding the senate, holding the house. Definitely the reaction to the Georgia senate seats. No question about it. Instead of responding to those huge, historic wins with responsibly legislating on things that people care about like the minimum wage, like immigration, like health care, like, you know, those types of things, Republicans rather than do that they're trying to make sure that people don't vote. That is, I think, the only way they think they can win. At this point the Republican party is just the minority. That's just a fact. They know very well that, you know, voter fraud is not a I don't think they care at all about voter fraud. I think, when you really look at this bill, you have people like Joe Manchin who is trying really hard to reach some sort of consensus. You have president Obama who is now supporting this act which now includes voter I.D., which typically does suppress the African-American vote. You have Stacey Abrams saying, yes, voter I.D.S, I'll support that as making compromise. I think this will show Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema that the only way forward is not compromising with the Republicans because they won't do that or probably reconciliation or reducing the filibuster threshold to 55. That's the only way the Democrats will get anything done. I hope this shows Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema that's the truth. We'll see about that. Ana, let's go to you. So-called Democrat Kyrsten Sinema is siding with Republicans by saying the senate needs to keep the filibuster or else any bill presented by the Democrats will get overturned by the Republicans when they get power back. It will be used against the Democrats in the future. Speak to that issue. That's something on everybody's mind. She does have a point. We've seen that happen. I'm happy that Kyrsten Sinema seems to be fully engaged in I was disappointed she didn't show up to vote on the January 6th commission vote. What she's saying has foundation. It was in 2013 that Harry reed opted for the nuclear option to lower the threshold in order to pass presintial nominations. A few years later Harry reed was in the minority. Democrats were in the minority. Mitch Mcconnell was in the majority. He used the lower threshold to do things like get Neil Gorsuch on the supreme court and pack the courts with trump nominees. It's true. What you do today when you're in the majority could very well be used against you tomorrow when you might be in the minority. It is also true, though, I have zero doubt that if Mitch Mcconnell were in the majority right now he would be doing absolutely everything, changing every regulation to get his agenda through. Democrats seem to hold themselves to a different standard than what I know Mitch Mcconnell would be doing. I think going through the motions today and proving that Republicans will not play ball with Democrats and go along with bipartisanship is an important first step. Meghan, a new pole found that 80% of respondents support voter laws. Is this fair really to those communities to do this to them? Well, the pole you're speaking of came out yesterday. 81%, which is a super majority, say they think voters should have an I.D. To vote. That includes 62% of Democrats which is also a minority. What's fascinating to me is we've been told on shows like this and by many pundits on cable news that requiring an I.D. In order to vote is akin to the Jim crow south. These two things are basically the same. This narrative and this rhetoric is not being sold to voters. Joy, you may think that's true. The vast super majority of Americans do not. You need an I.D. To buy cigarettes, alcohol and adopt a pet. It's interesting to me that narrative isn't expanding. That's going to be a problem for voters. You see Stacey Abrams hedging on this. In her home state of Georgia she's made aspirations to run for office. She knows this isn't being sold. I kind of think of it like how defund the police, no matter how much it was explained, we're seeing data that shows a huge majority of Americans in all states, not just red, particularly in blue states where we're seeing spikes in crimes right now, it's not selling. It's going to be a problem going into the midterms if your only narrative is defund the police and having an I.D. To vote is racist. Those will be problems for Democrats. The average American isn't buying it. Introducing senator Kyrsten Sinema as a so-called Democrat is disrespectful. Democrats in Arizona and in west Virginia are representing their constituents well. If they're out, Democrats are not coming in. A Republican is. You would rather have a Republican in the senator rather than a moderate Democrat is what's wrong with the party. It's 0.00006% a year of fraud. That's at this time. Just an FYI. Sara, what do you think of Kyrsten Sinema's take on saving the filibuster? I believe Kyrsten Sinema has a good point. When we talk about voter I.D.S, Stacey Abrams was on board with this expanding what that means. In the past it had been limiting and affecting people of color. Now they're looking to change that like a utility bill or other version. It's not that strict one I.D. That became limiting. I think Kyrsten Sinema's overwhelming point is that legislation is so important that you want to craft it in a way it stands the test of time. A majority does not ensure that. It's also not reflective of where the people are. Parties in D.C. Are holding their party line. The American people are in more agreement as not. The statistic of 81% supporting I.D.S, 71% support in person voting and increasing the ability to do mail in. This shows there's a lot of agreement that D.C. Is not reflecting in the way they're legislating right now. In 2017 31 senate Democrats wrote a letter to not overturn the filibuster. It's there to protect the minority voice. The party in power cannot rule by authority. The point of the filibuster is not to block legislation. It's to send it back for renegotiations to make it better so it stands the test of time. I think the filibuster and the way it used to be used was more of a useful tool. People had to stand up there and talk and talk and talk. They don't have to do that anymore. They changed what the filibuster is. That needs to be addressed.

