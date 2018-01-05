Transcript for Serena Williams on her return to tennis and being a mom

Anyone who questioned whether 23-time grand slam singles champion Serena Williams was one of the best athletes in sports history got their answer when she won last year's Australian open, while she was eight weeks pregnant. Please welcome one of the finest athletes on the planet, the incredible, incomparable Serena Williams. ??? You look wonderful. You look fabulous. Thank you. I said that looks like a wa Canada necklace. I was really feeling it, gorgeous. Can we talk about this cute little baby. You have -- so many things have happened in the last year -- She's so adorable. Oh, she is my pride and joy. She's like, with her hand out. I love her so much. It's -- ah, it's been such a wonderful journey, and she's so fun. Every day it's like it's something new. I'm loving the moment. So you're still dedicated to tennis. Yes. But you have a new real crazy love in your life now. Do you think you will come back and play as hard as you have always played? Um, I definitely think so. You know, I've been training again and trying to get back into it. It's interesting because as much as I P love this life and love being at home, I still feel like there's more for me to do out there. I feel like -- Yeah. Yeah. I feel like it's not quite done yet. I feel like there's a little more to write to my story. And what is it? I don't know. I don't know what it is but I know there's something else. So I'm looking forward to writing that. You'll figure it out. I'll figure it out. I'm just going with it and I feel like I'll figure it out. That is one cute baby, I'll tell you. Olympia her name is, right? Alexis Olympia. She's a junior because her dad's name is Alexis. I wanted her to be a junior, a female junior. You posted a picture of her. She's -- how old is she? She's seven months now. And she's holding a tennis racket. Aw. I think she was like four months back then and she already was holding it and like playing with the strings. I'm like, oh, you look like mommy. But you started at three. I remember when you came on the show after you won your first grand slam. You were a teenager. Wow. Look, look. Wow. I'm such a fan and I'm a fan of your physique because, gosh, I wish I looked like that. But in an open letter to your mom you wrote that your daughter has the same strong arms and legs that you do and that, quote, I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15-year-old and even to this day. What did you mean by that? Well, I've been body shamed basically since I've been in the public eye. That's amazing to me. Yeah, and you know, I wasn't -- I liked how I looked until I got in the public eye and then it became this different conversation and suddenly I didn't like who I was. But as I got older, I understood that this is me, I love who I am, I love how I look, and my body, it's creating all these opportunities for me. I wouldn't have it any other way. Yeah. It took me a while to get there. It wasn't overnight feeling like that. It took me years of feeling like that through negativity and then finally I came to this realization that this is me, I love who I am. And then looking at my daughter and looking at my mom, how she went through the negative of myself and my body and I don't know how she did it because if anyone were to say anything about Olympia, like, I'd take my tennis racket and be like, let's talk now. Say it again. Serena, we talk a lot about having kids on this show and this actually upset me when my producer told me this. You were the number one tennis player in the world when you went on maternity leave last year. Today you're 451st. Now, I'm telling you, to me it kind of seems like if you're a tennis player and you want to start a family, maybe you're penalized. Do you agree? It seems that way. You know, there was a time when before, you know, if you got pregnant or injured there was a special ranking so if you left number one you came back number one. A lot of things happened. People weren't really happy about it. This was a long time ago, and they changed the rules. I feel like for me it's difficult because now I can play the number one player in the first round, which is fine. I know going in you have to be ready to may the best first day. Incidentally, when people play me, I seem to be playing the number one player in the world any way so I always have to be ready regardless. I have to practice more and train more. Hopefully we can go back for maybe the next person. There's a couple people out there that has had a kid and maybe we can go back the next time and say if this happens again maybe you don't have to start at 400-something in the world. One good thing about being a mama is your husband took out these billboards which is just the best thing ever. Talk about making a good choice. It stands for the greatest mama of all time. But you had a really hard time. You had a c-section and there were some major problems afterward. Yeah. I had a really difficult afterbirth. It was crazy. My pregnant was great. It was super easy and afterwards, you know, I had to have an emergency c-section at the last minute. They're like, we're taking this baby out now and I'm like, okay. And everything was good for the first 15 hours and after that it was just all downhill. I got an embolism in my lungs and then a blood clot in my leg and then I had to have a tube and then they had to go back and re-open my c-section a second time because I had a hematoma. It was crazy. You're working with our sponsor, embrace. Can you tell us about that. I'm working with embrace on a new product. Having a c-section was scary and after I was going through all this stuff the one thing that entered my mind, I know it sounds crazy but even through all this I was thinking, I'm going to have an awful scar, especially when -- It doesn't sound crazy. I was like, okay, am I crazy for thinking this. Then when they went back and cut the exact same wound a second time, I kind of just gave up at that point like who cares about a scare. My friend told me about embrace. It's a dressing that you put on. It's clear and it's really amazing. You put it on flat and not only did it support me but it's so easy to put on, really simple to put on. Not only did it support me but it relieved and contracted the attention. I was skeptical. When I first put it on, I was like, all right. But I could literally feel it. It's silicone. Yeah. I could literally feel it, like, doing something. It was tingling and I was like, okay, what's going on. I train, I work out, I shower, I do everything, and after ten days it was still there and I finally took it off and I could see this massive difference. And it actually helped me be able to come back faster. And you also have a five-part HBO documentary series called "Being Serena." Yeah. And it really follows you, yeah? It does. It follows me throughout, you know, the end of my pregnancy and everything since. So it was there right in the middle of everything going on. I didn't know what was happening. I was a deer in headlights. I had never been pregnant before and I was terrified. I didn't know what to expect, what's going to come. You knew one thing was going to come. Come back any time. Thank you. It's really wonderful to see you. Thank you. Thank you so much. Our thanks to Serena

