Sherri Shepherd on bumping into her hero Janet Jackson on a plane

More
Shepherd joins "The View" to discuss her newest series, "Trial & Error."
7:14 | 07/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sherri Shepherd on bumping into her hero Janet Jackson on a plane

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56626087,"title":"Sherri Shepherd on bumping into her hero Janet Jackson on a plane","duration":"7:14","description":"Shepherd joins \"The View\" to discuss her newest series, \"Trial & Error.\" ","url":"/theview/video/sherri-shepherd-bumping-hero-janet-jackson-plane-56626087","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.