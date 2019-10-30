Transcript for Sinema won't commit to voting for a Democrat

Is apparently frustrating some folks with a bipartisan stance on a lot of issues like not endorsing impeachment hearings. And supporting the appointment of attorney general William block. Now. This seems to be. Surprise to people I guess they forgot that you know loyalists. Democrats and Republicans you know used to happens. Duality because they were trying to do stuff that was right. Four of their state oh and nor the country so why is this so shocking to people now. That in any back. I mean look I love her and I think she's been very surprising for Arizona because. She ran in her record was very very laughed and she's sort of come out as that's true moderate in this spirit I think of so many Arizona politicians before her. It she has approval rating in some places as high as 62% which in Arizona is unbelievable given that he's a Democrat you also have martelly running. That came on the show was often a very moderate Democrat I just want visual appeal her clapping at trump state of the union this year. And she's clapping and then senator Jackie rose and the appears to tell her watch your back. Like trying to intimidate her because she's not falling in parts you I have been stabbed and that was the moment she was content. They won by NASA in its a moment just trust me on this she was giving her crap and so I just think it it she is a great and example of why eight. Center them in your opinion and. We have Ivan while I don't know. He lives in a red see what she's in the red state L personnel are exiles turning a little bit I voted for trumps ideas 20% of the time if they don't always good independent might have been kind of on the independent to read I read a piece I signed a mansion who was in West Virginia another red state well you can compare that to someone like Romney who has made his hold. Mission as senator to attack the president has a good raining down on I don't I don't think the editor of Romney I think he's a great. I think he's refreshingly authentic and I think she's not using every day to get on I cable show award have a viral it at. To eat she barely made a party lunches she hasn't watched as when he Tony Paige says I'm not missing anything. I prefer happiness and I just think in this era and this time she is extremely refreshing I didn't I didn't know enough about I think I knew about her but I assumed she would. Don't be an extreme flap test and use it wonderful centers I'm very proud averaged my strategy. Actually according to 530 she boats which from 53% of that's not my information 53%. It is incredible scene and I want to say also want it now last an hour. Party Nia. We have someone who isn't a Democrat who is running on there and being. Subsidized by Marin is not Democrat or burning you know he's he's socialists so. In this party seemingly crazy is it sounds. We seem to have space for a lot of different sol template think differently yeah there's a way I'm remembered when I'm. Call me crazy leno's old girl I act sonic I remembers that flag out that cannot.

