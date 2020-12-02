Transcript for Standard Poodle wins 2020 Westminster Dog Show

making this decision, the best in show goes to the standard poodle. Siba takes it all. We have had our share of famous folks on the show today, but it was all a warm-up for our next guest. Please welcome best in show at this year's Westminster kennel club competition, siba and her handler, Chrystal murray-clas. Oh, she's beautiful. Oh, wow. Hi, siba. She's beautiful. Oh, you little cutie pie. Could use a conditioner though. She's beautiful. She's gorgeous. This is her first win? First win here, yes. First win here as the best in show for everything? Yes. Wonderful. Was she excited? Did she scream? What did she do when she heard? I did. You know, you can feel the energy there. There's so many people. They just eat it up. They perform so much better. Wow. Dogs know. They know. Beautiful. Gail is here in the audience, Gail Miller from the Westminster kennel club. Welcome back. She's in our audience. Siba competed against over 2,500 other dogs. What made her lead the pack? It's unusual for a standard poodle to win it all. It's happened just a few times. She's the fifth standard poodle to win best in show in our 144 years. Really? Yeah. She couldn't be denied last night. She just floated around that ring. She's a powerful, effortless mover. That's what you want in a standard poodle. She is all that. She's like hello, hello. Gorgeous. I mean poodles must be so smart. Thank you for coming. We want everybody to have a great day and, if you can do what siba days, you'll take a little time to enjoy the view.

