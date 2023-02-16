‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ cast reunites on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg reunites with her former co-stars Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn as they celebrate the final season of “Star Trek: Picard.”

February 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live