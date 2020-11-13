-
Now Playing: Stevie Wonder releases new music for the first time in 15 years
-
Now Playing: Billy Crystal gives Whoopi Goldberg emotional birthday gift to honor Robin Williams
-
Now Playing: NASA prepping for SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft historic launch
-
Now Playing: Kate Mara talks new series, ‘A Teacher’
-
Now Playing: Mel Gibson and Chance Hurstfield talk new movie, ‘Fatman’
-
Now Playing: Christina Perri hospitalized with pregnancy complications
-
Now Playing: Ellen Pompeo reacts to shocking ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season premiere
-
Now Playing: Ellen Pompeo pulls off surprise reunion in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ premiere
-
Now Playing: The Weeknd to headline Super Bowl halftime show
-
Now Playing: Weekend rundown
-
Now Playing: Wishing Jimmy Kimmel a happy 53rd birthday!
-
Now Playing: Wishing Whoopi Goldberg a happy 65th birthday!
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who’ve said they’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Charley Pride honored with lifetime achievement award at CMA Awards
-
Now Playing: Iranian actress and musician talks ‘Tehran’
-
Now Playing: Kate Middleton spoke with British military families who have lost loved ones
-
Now Playing: Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has transformed for the holiday season
-
Now Playing: Laurence Fishburne talks about his new show, ‘History’s Greatest Mysteries’
-
Now Playing: Henry Golding talks about his new film, ‘Monsoon’