Transcript for Who stood out in the 1st Democratic debate?

but the debates seemed to quickly go viral, right? Folks start speaking Spanish. Senor. Beto O'rourke was just working it. Take a look. Now when you -- I thought trump was going to deport him. Uh-oh. You're going south. Well, remember, Jeb Bush caught hell for speaking Spanish. Did he? Yes, he did. Well, he has Spanish children, so -- Yes. Well, he is out of Texas, isn't he in Texas? And he speaks fluent. A great many people in Texas speak Spanish, yes. He is fluent in Spanish. To me it was a little bit pandering off the top, don't you? Well, they were in Florida. They were in Florida. They were in Miami. When he was here, I mean, I had a full-on conversation with him backstage. Beto. In Spanish. Really? He is completely fluent in Spanish, and I think it's a strength of his. His accent isn't great. No. As you saw -- High school accent. Yeah, but his fluency is really impressive, and I think he wanted to use that because if you think about it, Hillary in 2016, her turnout with Latinos was very, very poor, and I think it may have cost her Florida, and so I think they understand how important the Latino vote is for them in the primaries. Yeah. And I think that is why we saw so much Spanish from everyone. Well, Julian Castro was impressive, I thought. Isn't he coming on the show? Yes. But he is not fluent in Spanish. Cory booker spoke Spanish too. His accent was wonderful. Julian. Cory spoke Spanish as well. Is that why they were all looking -- It made me laugh so hard, guys. It's like what the hell? Did he? Really? He was, like, you took my moment, man. I was about to break out my Spanish. Exactly what happened. Everybody's kind of just, like -- Quickly, I don't speak Spanish, and I genuinely wanted to hear what they were saying, so I would like subtitles for the future. And I mean this genuinely. I don't mean this -- I couldn't understand what they were saying and apparently it was really important about taxes and I'm watching the debate. I don't speak Spanish. Great for Spanish speakers, but for nonspanish speakers, I want to know what you are saying. I was saying, I understand everything, but I wonder if everybody else does. What did they say? Something with taxes, right? They said a lot of things, but he was also talking about how everyone's vote counts which I think is important, and I think what was also interesting was that -- and I lost my train of thought. Sorry. We'll come back. It was a lot of Spanish. What were your takeaways from last night? Or did anybody spark anything in you guys? Julian Castro got on my radar. He got on my radar. Immigration is such a big issue right now. It should have been a big issue for everyone for a long time, but the fact that he is from Texas, the fact that he took on Beto O'rourke, the fact that he is -- yeah. Wasn't it fantastic? He knocked him out of the game as a matter of fact. I think he did. I like that part. I liked klobuchar. She did a couple of good things. We have clips of those. Can we show those? I guess not. I'm the only one here who has passed a law protecting the woman's reproductive right of health insurance. I think there are three women up here who have fought pretty hard for a woman's right to choose. But is that the same thing? He was talking about what he, you know, in this climatehat we're in, men have to step up and say what they have done. I thought Tulsi gabbard presented herself well. She seemed really composed. I couldn't disagree more with her on foreign policy, and I tweeted it and I was getting crap on Twitter, and then come to this morning that she was the second most googled trend last night of all the candidates in 34 states. The second was Cory booker. Soy thought -- I didn't like her when she came here, but she seemed very serious, and there's something about seeing a veteran on stage talking about being a veteran. That looked good. I was much more impressed with her than I thought I would be. Generally speaking, I would say that the women were more impressive. Oh. And even Tulsi who I didn't really know too much about, at least we saw she has some substance which was good. She had substance, but she didn't make a mark to me. Julian Castro's closing moment, it was a drop the mic moment. If I'm elected president, I will work every single day so your child can get a good education, and that you can have good job opportunities whether you live in a big city or a small town, and on January 20, 2021, we'll say adios to Donald Trump. Okay. I was, like, wow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.