Transcript for Storm Reid explains how she did fight scenes for ‘Invisible Man’

invisible man" Elisabeth moss plays a woman convinced that her evil ex-boyfriend is playing mind games with her, and her co-star, storm Reid, feels her pain, literally. Take a look. You know what I think we need. I think we kick dad out and have a little girls night, eat some cake. Yeah. I like cake. Oh, my god! Tiffany, are you okay? Stop, stop, dad, dad! No, Sydney, I didn't -- What happened, what happened? She hit me. What? No, no, no, James, I did not do that. Sydney, I would never hit you. I love you. I would never do that, James. It was him. He's here. I swear to you. Enough. I'm so scared. Please welcome storm Reid. Thank you. So storm, you're only 16 years Yes, ma'am. And you have some resume already. "12 years a slave," "A wrinkle in time", "When they see us". Yes. Tell me how you decided to become an actress at such a I started at 3 but I feel like something I was meant to do and put on the Earth to do and it just came out at 3. I went up to my mom and told her I wanted to be on TV and I wanted to be a superstar. Thankfully I have a good enough mama where she wants to support me and then she's also a great she said if you're trying to call out your future at 3 years old, then we're going to try to -- That's amazing. Wow, wow. So you've gotten to work with some incredible people, ava devur anyway and other people but you say you have another hero. Who's the hero? I have so many heros but I would have to say my mom is my hero because she has made so many sacrifices for me. But you met another hero of yours. Do you know who that was? I did meet a hero of mine. I met Ms. Beyonce. Oh, you did! No big deal. It was casual. Around this time last year we were at the naacp awards and I was trying to go say hi but I was scared so I got my friend Niles Fitch to go up with me. I waited patiently and she kind of glanced at me and she interrupted her conversations and she was like, oh, my girl, we love you. Oh. Has she sent you one of those giant boxes full of -- She did. You got a box? She did send me a box with her clothing line, some of the pieces in it and I was so grateful. I was strolling Instagram every day. I was so jealous, I know. These boxes show up full of sports wear. Have you guys seen this? It's amazing. I was filled with jealousy and resentment. I'll take the champagne that she sends over. You're also starring on "Euphoria," a huge hit, incredible show. It's extremely popular but it's about kids struggling with issues in high school and it's very heavy. Why do you think it's resonated so much, especially with people around your age? I feel like I'm so blessed to be a part of the show that is, one, entertainment, and visually it's beautiful in my opinion. Like you said, it is resonating with young people and I think Sam does an amazing job, our creator, director and writer. He tries to bridge the disconnect between adults and young people because young people aren't always happy go lucky. We're not always having fun and I feel like it's a beautiful way to depict what we're going through. I feel like that's why so many kids love it because if it doesn't relate to them, it relates to somebody they know. I always try to be intentional with my projects that I try to be a part of and I feel that that "Euphoria" is very interesting. You're very mature for 16 years old, my goodness. Let's go back to that horror film we just saw a clip of, Moe "The invisible man" with Elisabeth moss and you. The invisible man is one of universal's biggest monster films. I don't think we tried to alter it. We just wanted to re-imagine that and the way we did that was having Cecilia at the center of the film. And she's struggling and we talk about gaslighting and domestic violence and toxic masculinity. So I think it goes back to the point of having a genre film and having something that's entertainment and will have you on the edge of your seat but is also very grounded and relatable. And scary. And scary, yes, very scary. It's based on the original invisible man with Claude Yes, it is. It's a little different. It is a little different. Yeah, yeah. I'm a huge horror fan and this one you actually get in a physical fight with the invisible man. I do. How do you fight an invisible man? It was challenging because I had to imagine the unimaginable so I'm there on the floor fighting myself and fighting the air. That's hard. Yes, it is very hard but I had to be very physical and very emotional at the time which really pushed myself because I didn't have anyone to tell me what to do. I had to really rely on my skills and thankfully it looks pretty good in my opinion. Fantastic. It's been very hard and disappointing to be sitting next to such a late bloomer. You're a talented girl. You will go far. You have an incredible future ahead of you, my dear. Our thanks to storm Reid. "The invisible man" is in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.