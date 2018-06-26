Now Playing: What's in the travel ban?

Now Playing: Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump's controversial travel ban

Now Playing: Jon Meacham on why Trump's 'fear of the other' rhetoric works

Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters says she didn't advocate harm

Now Playing: Supreme Court upholds Trump's travel ban

Now Playing: President Trump calls travel ban ruling 'a great victory' for the country

Now Playing: Senators react to Supreme Court ruling in favor of travel ban

Now Playing: Trump amps up feud with Democrat Maxine Waters

Now Playing: Trump escalates feud with California Democrat Maxine Waters

Now Playing: Terry Crews testifies about sexual assault on Capitol Hill

Now Playing: Partisan divide grows sharper in US, but Bush-Clinton friendship endures

Now Playing: Trump attacks late-night comedians during campaign rally

Now Playing: Former US presidents get together for a sock-sational photo

Now Playing: Trump calls Democratic lawmaker 'extraordinarily low IQ person'

Now Playing: Sessions defends administration's border defense tactics

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: WH press secretary takes questions on immigration

Now Playing: Congresswoman urges Americans to confront Trump administration officials

Now Playing: Trump blasts Jimmy Fallon, tells him to 'be a man'