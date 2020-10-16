Transcript for Takeaways from Trump, Biden town halls

Everybody. Tgif of course, and oh, trump and Biden faced the public with some pushback from moderators at competing town halls last night. I watched both of them. Anyway, they gave their takes on policy issues, conspiracy theories and of course, the dreaded coronavirus. Watch. You don't know if you took a test the day of the debate? Possibly I did. Possibly I didn't. Will you demand that president trump take a test that day, that it be negative before you debate? Yeah. By the way, before I came up here, I took another test. I have been taking them every day. I'm less concerned about me than the people -- the guys with the cameras, the people working in the, you know, the secret service guys you drive up with. All those people. Let me ask you about qanon. I know very little. You told me, but what you tell me doesn't necessarily make it fact. I hate to say that. I know nothing about it. I do know they are very much against pedophilia. They fight it very hard. What's your view on the crime bill that you wrote in 1994 which showed prejudice against minorities? Well, first of all, things have changed drastically. Was it a mistake to support it? Yes, it was. Okay. There's so much there, but first off, let's start here. Do you believe that he doesn't remember if he was tested on the day of the debates, Ana? Well, if he doesn't remember -- if he doesn't remember, then he's got dementia because let me tell you. I have been exposed to covid in the last few days. It's why I'm at home and not at a studio. When you are exposed to covid, and you have a test, you are counting down every day. You know there's 14 days of quarantine. You know you've tested this day. You retest this day. You are absolutely paranoid and just, you know, in the minutia of when did I test, when was I exposed? How many days? If he doesn't remember, he has bigger problems than covid. He has got, you know, a memory problem, a selective memory problem I would say. Yes. I would think so. And also, you know, I think that with qanon -- first he says he doesn't know who they are. Then he says, they're worried about pedophilia. If you don't know anything, how do you know that. I think he gave a nice dog whistle to qanon. Sunny, what do you think? I would agree with that. Just the flip-flop lie that was rapid fire like that. I don't know anything about them, but the little bit that I do know is that they're -- they are very against -- very strongly against pedophilia, and I agree with that piece of it. I actually thought that Savannah Guthrie did a pretty decent job of fact checking him in realtime, and, you know -- Yeah. I think interviewing trump is kind of like corralling a cat, and a group of cats and she was able to sort of handle it fairly well. He sort of showed that he is still very much the misogynist -- I think at one point they went back and forth and he called her cute. It had that earmark Megyn Kelly back in the day dynamic which I found very uncomfortable and very unfortunate and misogynistic, but I thought she did better than I think people expected in terms of holding his feet to the fire as best she could. Yeah. That's the old trump giving a woman a little bit of a compliment to endear her so that he can have his way with her possibly, you know? Now, you know, aside from a few hiccups, Sara, I heard that you actually think he did okay. State your case, please. I'll state my case. Let me be clear on this. If you are looking for substance and fact and policy and vision and plans, then Joe Biden totally won the night, but on the heels of the train wreck that was the last presidential debate, I don't think he did as bad as he could have done. We saw the same answers that are no longer shocking because they're recycled. They're not answers. They're non-answers. They're dodging. We saw all of the same moves he there wasn't anything that at the end of the night that I fell off my chair, like, he said what? There wasn't any of that. One thing I found interesting though was his body language for each voter. If it was someone for him, he leaned in, like, what do you have to say? If they weren't for him, he looked uncomfortable and didn't care about what they had to say. It cemented the idea that Donald Trump is for anyone that is for Donald Trump, and if you ask -- That's right. -- The nodder over his shoulder, the bobblehead, he killed it. He did a good job. I was tired watching her. Let's show people what you are talking about because -- there were some surprise cameos from last night like this -- the human bobblehead over trump's shoulder. There she goes. Even pence didn't nod that much when trump spoke. What the heck? She was so distracting. Sunny, do you know her? Sunny, who is that woman? I know her. I actually had to Google her. I had to Google her because I was, like, who is that? Her name is Myra -- right? Myra Jolie, and she actually went up to trump afterward. Let's make her famous. She's an immigration attorney. Yeah. She's an immigration attorney originally from the Dominican Republic originally. Ana, you know her? Yeah. I debated with her. Is she a Democrat? She's a character. Let's just say she's pretty colorful. After the debate -- I think what Sara just said is so interesting because trump has lowered the bar so much that even though he behaves like the tasmanian devil on steroids and red bull, we are used to it. He warmed us up to his abnormality, and his unpresidential behavior. I don't know what he has to do to shock us at this moment because we have all seen so much, and I think what Sara's reaction is is very, you know, reflective of most of us in America who have seen crazy things from him, and, you know, one of trump's people -- one of trump's advisers said yesterday, compare Joe Biden to Mr. Rogers as if that was a bad thing, right? I mean, to me -- How is that supposed to be -- oh yeah. Can I add one thing, joy? Yeah. Go ahead, Sara. I had the opposite reaction though. I had the opposite reaction to Sara. I thought he looked like a menace. I thought he was out of his I thought the fact that he continued to spread misinformation when he said that 85% -- I think he said 85% of people who wear masks still get covid after the fact he got covid and gave it to his family in the white house. I thought it was abhorrent. Sunny, one thing -- I had the exact opposite reaction. I don't think he did well at all. Sara, you have the last word. It's not doing well. It's that that's -- we didn't see anything new. That's what we always see. In regard to the mask, one interesting thing is Donald Trump always associates the mask with the person getting it that's wearing the mask. Joe Biden had a very important moment where he said, hey. I get tested because of all these people I'm around. It is very -- it's a metaphor for how they see the world. Donald Trump sees it about himself and Joe Biden was saying, I see it about others.

