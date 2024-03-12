Tamron Hall draws inspiration from her experience as a crime reporter in latest book

The host of “Tamron Hall Show” shares how a “premonition” she had as a crime reporter and the unsolved murder of her sister inspired her thriller, “Watch Where They Hide.”

March 12, 2024

