Transcript for Teen denies taunting Native American protester

Now this weekend, social media, honey, attacked Kentucky private school kids for this confrontation with a native American Vietnam veteran. Here's the first clip that wept viral. Take a look. So the school kids were blamed for being the aggressors. The extended footage showed a group of black israelites mocking them. You so to come away from the -- come away from your religious philosophies and start worshipping the true and living power, which is named is yahweh. That's the most high god. -- Making make America great -- Little -- Why you not angry at that? So many people admitted they made snap judgments before all these other facts came in. But is it that -- we just -- instantly say that's what it is baseden what we see in the moment and then have to walk stuff back when we're wrong? Why is that -- do we keep making the same mistake? Because we're desperate to get trump out of office. That's why. Not eb, though. What does that have to do -- but what did you that -- I think that's the reason. I think the press jumps the gun a lot because we just have so much circumstantial evidence against this guy. We're hoping Cohen's got the goods and what have you. It's wishful thinking. Right. But let's talk about the kids in this particular confrontation. That's the question at You also have some supporters that jumped to judgment, too. So I wouldn't say it's all to get trump out of office. I think a collective we, as a society, jump to judgment today. And you believe whatever you want to believe. If you see that video, it helps the narrative you believe in, we're quick to jump on it. The worst part was, this was mlk weekend. It was honoring martin Luther king. Those were the very steps that this happened where he gave the I have a dream speech in 1963. I can't imagine what he would say today if he watched all of that play out. He would be horrified. He would be horrified. How many years later are we? We're experiencing hate from every walks of life. I think there's so much more good than bad in the country. But watching that was sad. A little evil goes a listening way, don't you think? We don't have much time. But -- you know, I watched hours of the controversy. And, you know, as a -- a practicing catholic, I just kept on coming back to the same point. Um -- where were the chaperones? Where were the adults? I thought it was such a teachable moment for everyone there. These were kids. These were 16-year-old kids. And I kept on thinking, you know, you've got kids coming from another place. From Kentucky. They don't know D.C. You've got these -- the black israelites taunting them. They should have been taught, what would Jesus do? That's what kth licks are taught. They were engaging the people being aggressive to them. A chaperone should have said, don't engage. Don't engage. Move along. Instead, the chaperones told them to start this chant. And the kids started this chant. One kid rained off his shirt. And, you know -- was chanting. And then you -- They were there for a pro life group? Why do they need tho hats on their head? Catholic churches,ou get this taxxemptionause U're not suppose be political. Ey had the hs . Where were the adults advising them they can't do that. And then you are the good samaritan trying to separate them. You have a 16-year-old. He was smirking. He says he was silently praying. When I pray, I don't smirk. But again, the adult weren't there, not telling him move out of the way. Don't engage. Afterwards, he gets a P.R. Firm to send a note. Instead of teaching himming maybe take some responsibility, there's still no teachable moment. Where are the adults in this? Teaching teaching teaching? No one is there. No one is there. I'm sort of -- I was disgued by the entire thing. Right. Anything? You know -- we don't have time left. I actually think this topic is so nuanced, if you want to give me more time in the next segment, I'm happy to talk about it. This is a nuanced discussion. Everyone is hurting right now. I was really screwed up about this over the weekend. If you want to talk next segment, I'm happy to. I'm not just going to give this a sound bite. We'll be back. 

