Transcript for Terry Crews shares the best anniversary story about his wife of 30 years

Exactly. You look like you're sculpted from marble. You and your wife Rebecca celebrated your 30th wedding anniversary. Yes, yes. You had a big party with a performance present Stevie wonder which is also incredible. But 30 years, what's the secret? It was incredible. We had a huge blowout. Stevie wonder sang but that wasn't even our best anniversary. Our best anniversary and I'm going to tell you what happened. This is crazy. Three years earlier we went out to dinner, a private dinner, and we got in an argument. She said I'm out of here, give me the valet ticket. I said, okay, here you go, go ahead then. She grabbed the valet ticket. The whole restaurant is like, uh-oh, something just happened. The waitress said, do you still want your meal? I said yes, I do. I sat and ate the rest of my I went and called an Uber, went and got some ice cream on the way home. I walked in the house and she's on the bed watching TV and I roll up next to her and I go, are you good? She said, I'm good. That was it. That was the moment I knew we would be together forever. It was the best anniversary. What can I say? You always think when these things happen it's over, oh, no. But no, it's not. It's not. That was the best anniversary of all time. And no words are better than -- No words. -- Than a lot of talking at We went to sleep. Did you have a good pick-up line when you met her? No. It was horrible. I have no game. Try it on sunny. She likes all of them. I was like, you play that piano real nice. That was really corny. I'm Mr. Corny. I like it. Look at all that hair. I had it all. So cute. Yeah, we grew up together is what I like to say. She's amazing. She was here last time. She's so supportive. So what's the pick-up line? She was playing piano at my church, the church I went to, and I went, you play that piano really nice. That's a good one. She was like, yeah, okay. I was in the friend zone. She was like, Boop, Boop, okay. What happened was I earned my way in, you know what I mean? Yes. Because I treated her with respect and I knew -- I said this is the one. I'm so sorry, I took my time. I was not going to mess that up. That's why everything -- everything rolled out the way that it did, even in the toughest of times. That's right. Because you knew. That's right. You stayed together. You're so right. You're also the host of "America's got talent" which I Oh, yes. I love the show. The champion season is airing right now. Now, has there been one performance that really stood out to you so far? Oh, my god, big time. There was this husband and wife duo who were 50 feet in the air called duo transcend, blindfolded doing these moves. I could not believe my eyes. I was literally -- I was I didn't know what to do. I thought I was going to throw up one time. I thought, this is crazy. But the big thing is, first of all, that's your wife. I could drop my co-worker in a minute. I know, I know. But if you drop your wife -- That's the end of that. Oh, my god, what are you going to do? Everybody's mad. And then the police come in. Like, daddy, you dropped oh, I hate you. The cops come in and it's like, what do you mean she slipped? I know! She was oiled and then she slipped. How are you going to explain your way out of that one? Don't drop your old lady. This show -- it's like the super bowl, every episode. It's the best of the best. And I love you. I love your story. You're from Flint, Michigan. That's right. You've been so successful but it's -- you know, it hasn't always been easy. And you're in Hollywood but I don't know -- and we talked about this before, there are so many kids growing up like you and like I did and want to follow up in your footsteps. What do you say to them? The main thing that I tell all little kids, especially from impoverished areas like I came up in is to start small but think big. Don't stop thinking huge. I mean, make the biggest dream possible but start really small. And stick with it. Yes. You got to start small. What happened in the age of social media and Instagram people are like if I don't have 10 million followers I might as well not do it. What's happened is you compared your way out of your dream. And you have to sit there and just look at you and say what can I do today? What can I do this minute? Is that how you did it? That's how I did it. I had big dreams. I already knew I was going to blow up. 00 I ain't going to lie to you. I wrote in my friend's yearbook, when I'm rich and famous, I'll let you shake my hand. But I had nothing but I had a dream but I always started I'm going to do what I can do today and all of a sudden you'll find yourself in that place. One good habit all of a sudden turns into success. And can I add something to that because I grew up the same way. You have to believe that you can and that you should and that no one can tell you that you can't. This is good. Those are the other things.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.