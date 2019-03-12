Transcript for Time’s Up calls out NBC over Gabrielle Union’s departure from ‘America’s Got Talent’

The fallout continues over allegations that a toxic and racist work environment got Gabrielle union canned from "America's got talent," and the chief executive of time's up is calling out NBC for protecting powerful men, and even former judge from the show, Howard Stern, came for Simon Cowell yesterday. Amazing. Watch. How is it that that freak, Simon Cowell, has orchestrated this? He has set it up that the men stay no matter how old they are, no matter how fat they are, no matter how ugly they are or no matter how talentless they are, he constantly replaces the hot chicks with hotter chicks and younger chicks. He's got that right except that he's still calling women chicks but that's Howard. He's no Phil Donohue yet, okay, Howard? So what do you think they have to do over there? Well, it's no secret that I've done a bunch of reporting on -- Right. -- A number of media companies, CBS, NBC. Excellent reporting. Pulitzer prize winning reporting. That means alolt. Pretty good. It is thanks to very brave sources including whistle-blowers at the parent company of NBC news and the NBC entertainment division which runs "America's got talent." It is very clear that source after source is saying there is a systemic cultural problem with this kind of toxicity. At NBC? At NBC. Only NBC, not the other networks? No, no, it is across the board. Look, I have not done reporting on ABC where we are now, so it remains to be seen. Stay good, ABC executives. But at CBS there was a system of protecting guys in powerful positions even when they were harassing or propping up a toxic culture that made people feel uncomfortable like in this the same thing is well documented at NBC. They had a bunch of secret settlements with people with harassment or discrimination complaints. They have refused outside investigations and I think we're seeing the consequences of what happens when you sweep these kinds of problems under the rug. Do we underestimate the power of men speaking out because it's always women need to speak out more but when you hear Howard Stern, people are listening. That made a lot of -- I wonder if a victim said the same thing that he said, would it be making nearly as much play. Should we be relying on men to come out more because they do have -- unfortunately they do have that -- Weinstein allegedly raped a couple of people, am I correct? That is true. If he had -- I'm just making this up now. If he had, say, raped men -- that's possible. We see it all the time in certain situations. Would the men be more horrified by it, do you think? All I can say is that the women who have spoken about Harvey Weinstein did this incredibly brave thing. They have faced blacklisting. I hope Gabrielle union in speaking about this to the extent she's able and I know it's difficult contractually et cetera, doesn't face that backlash. We're at a cultural moment where we just don't listen to women enough. I remember when we were at fox and they were going through their tough moment and NBC seemed to sort of gloat over what was happening. What that's saying is those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. When you're in a position going through it, it's like why aren't you responding the way that you should? What seems odd to me is that although NBC news and the entertainment division aren't necessarily related, they are related because the same umbrella company, right? That's important to explain, yes. It sort of oversees both divisions, and so that means this has to start from the top so why aren't we seeing that sort of good corporate governance at the top because those same people are responsible for the talent in the news division as well as the entertainment division. So why don't those complaints go up to -- who would that be? Steve Burks, the CEO of NBC universal. He has kept some of those men accused of abuse and some of the people who participated in those secret settlements in leadership positions in the news division and it ultimately falls on him to decide what happens. You're calling him out right now on television. If the buck stops with him, why does he still have a job? Because he's the boss. No, the shareholders are the Well, it's also a family owned company. You saw this with CBS too. There can be an extra layer of resistance to change when you either have a board that is stocked with people that will protect guys in powerful positions or you have a family owned company which is the case with Comcast which owns NBC and NBC universal. Oh, so Comcast. I just want to caution that we're not to conflate what happens at "America's got talent" with what you reported on about NBC's sexual assault suits. Sure. They're two separate things. This is really Simon Cowell was smoking, she didn't like it. She was branded difficult because of her serious complaints and I think what all of us were so upset about yesterday is men are never called difficult when they complain about things. When women complain about -- justifiable from this reporting -- workplace hostility and workplace culture, everything she said I 100% believe and think is fair game to have a conversation with executives about. In return she's fired and branded difficult. At the same time she's bringing in more social media hits and following than any other host. Sunny has a legal note. It looks -- I think the fish rots from the head and what happens in the nugs division has fillered down. Let's not forget that they also said her hairstyles were too black for the audience so there's a racial bias component and that is very serious. And she was ticked off from a joke that Jay Leno said. Simon Cowell's company, psycho entertainment -- Psycho. -- Released a statement saying we remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate. Sag has now launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gabrielle union's departure. Let's hope that Gabrielle continues to have a very good -- She will. -- Career and that this backlash does not go against her.

