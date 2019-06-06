Transcript for Trump administration cancels classes and aid for migrant children

enough to deal with, the white house announced they're cancelling English classes, recreational activities like soccer and access to legal aid. Why do they think this is a good idea? They say they want to save money. Despicable. The weird thing about it is it's illegal as well. When did that ever stop the trump administration? Many times. They've been stopped many times. That's what's going to happen. They're penalizing the children. They're going to take away any semblance of normalcy that the children have. Most children are there two to three months minimum. The courts are going to say this is illegal. You can't do it. Then you have to reimplement the plans. They're using the children as political pawns. It should be -- Americans should be outraged, with you I'm not hearing that. Shouldn't pro-lifers and people who talk about pro-life be protesting that? Also the Democrats, where are they? I would like to hear Mrs. Klobuchar protesting. You care about life so much? Let's see you at the border. Look, I think what they're trying to do with tariffs and what they're trying to do with this is deter. They think this can be a deterring factor for people coming here. What they don't understand is when you're fleeing for your life and fleeing absolute despair, when you're looking at a life of anguish in the northern triangle -- they have some of the highest crime rates in the world. The idea of not having English class is not going to stop you when you're fleeing death. Exactly. We have got to figure out I think comprehensively as the United States. The united nations should be involved. We need a comprehensive strategy to deal with the root problem. Imposing tariffs on cars and taking out English classes is not going to stop the immigration issue. It's going to make it worse. I don't know what you expect kids to do. Kids move around. One of the reasons you don't want kids sitting there is to have them sitting there like this. That doesn't make sense to me. I don't think you can do that to kids. Listen, the consequences, the mental effects, the effects emotionally of this kind of treatment -- It's been well-documented. Separating children from their parents is a heinous crime. You had the best thing today. Republicans, independents, Democrats where are you? No one has any solutions. What? No side has any solutions. You're right. There is a crisis on the border, full blown emergency. The system is broken. Active CBD commissioner John Sanders said that. This is the third Montana row with people over 100,000 crossing the border. I've never seen anything in my life like I'm seeing on this specific issue. I believe both sides have to come together. When people come on the show and say we shouldn't send aid to Venezuela and we shouldn't do anything, that's absolutely also inhumane and heartless and This is -- I believe at this point -- I want to go back to the Democrats. Go ahead. The Democrats could use this as a good issue. People's hearts are broken for these children. Why are they -- why isn't Biden -- why aren't you -- I love her -- Elizabeth Warren, she's great. She's talking policy all the time. She needs to get on that topic. I don't disagree with that. This is a horrible thing happening in the country. People have forgotten -- see, this is part of the thing that has become normal. These things happen every day and we say okay. Not our problem. This is why it's important that people remember what folks fought for. We fought for the right to help people from other countries. We've done it as long as I can remember.

