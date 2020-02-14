Transcript for Trump, Bloomberg trade insults

because it's Valentine's day as we all know but there is no love lost between trump and Mike Bloomberg who are going at it on Twitter. I mean, first trump came at him with mini Mike Bloomberg is a loser who has money but can't debate and has zero presence. You will see. He reminds me of a tiny version of low energy bush. But Jeb has treated the black community much better than mini. Then Mike writes back, and then Mike let him have it tweeting, we know many of the same people in New York. Behind your bark they laugh at you and call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune and squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. So here's my question, is Mike -- see, to me, trump's Achilles heel is his money. Yes. He inherited $40 million from his father. He kind of blew it. He's bankrupted casinos which is impossible to do. Nobody does that. Three casinos I believe. Three casinos have been bankrupted by the guy and he really hates it. I think that when he and Rosie o'donnell had that big to-do. She flipped her hair over and that aggravated him but nothing worse than when you say he has no money. Bloomberg is worth$60 billion and this guy is worth $3 billion. We don't even know if he's worth that much. Right. It could be just in the It feels like a new Yorker Yo mama contest between two rich white guys. I'm so here for it. I would love to see it on a debate stage. But part of the thing is Mike Bloomberg is so unflappable and unbothered. Yeah. By these kinds of insults. You would be too if you were worth $61 billion. That makes you feel secure, you know? Yeah. $61 billion, they say it's not the size that matters, but honey, the size of that bank account is impressive. It is. It is impressive. I don't care how short he is. What do you think, Meghan? I woke up this morning and didn't say happy Valentine's day, I said does Bloomberg think this is going to be this easy. That's what you said? Yeah, I did. I woke up and looked at Twitter -- I know it's so romantic. But we had a whole conversation about it because there's a lot of hubris going on that this is going to be so easy for Bloomberg. He has the money, he's a billionaire. This is a party that's raged against billionaires in every way and you have Bernie Sanders who still has the most delegates so far and is winning at the moment which I know we have to wait until South Carolina and super Tuesday but this isn't going to be this easy. I've been reading a lot of tweets from journalists saying there's going to be dumps about stop and frisk, things he said about women in the past. And I just think it hasn't gotten really dirty yet and I actually -- Michael Bloomberg, he was aour mayor for three terms. I always knew him to be a very calm, sort of above it all politician that doesn't get in the mud, so this new version of him, it will be interesting to see how this works, this, like, thug white guy, Yo mama thing because I always thought of him as this sort of ariya diet billionaire. Except that he -- She called him a Yo mama white guy. Bloomberg made this money on his own. I'm not comparing them. I just think it's a weird thing to be like, there's no clear front-runner for Democrats. Nobody's in love. Nobody's falling in love. So this billionaire that used to be a Republican is now a new Yorker that's obsessed with taking away your soda is going to win over populist America. Let's talk about the black community because you brought up -- We have one billionaire that used to be a Republican and another billionaire, trump, that used to be a Democrat. Here's my point, the stop and frisk thing I think will be counteracted by some of the following. When he was mayor, not that -- listen, I'm not shilling for mayor Bloomberg yet but I think there's another side to the story. You kind of are. You like him. I like him, fine, I do. I like Biden too. I told you I'll vote for any of them. I'll vote for peewee Herman, I told you. But let's talk about this. He created an office to tackle poverty when he was mayor. He greatly expanded city contracts with businesses owned by minorities and women. He created the young men's initiative to help black and Latino men stay on track for success and he reduced incarceration by 40% and juvenile confinement by more than 60%. That is the balance to the stop and frisk that the black community is looking at and you know as sunny says every day, no one can win the primary without the black vote. I think his record though, joy, is problematic. I really do. Not only does he have the stop and frisk issue, he has also the red lining thing. That had to do with the bank. Yes but he made it racial. He did. And when you look -- He's going to have to explain those comments. He's on tape and I have to tell you someone -- Didn't he say the housing crisis was red lining? Yes. The bottom line for me is someone that stands by this stop and frisk policy just months before he then denounces it because he's running for the presidency of the United States, I don't mind that genuine.

