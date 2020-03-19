Trump calls himself ‘wartime president’

“The View” co-hosts weigh in on the president believing himself to be a “wartime president” in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
4:58 | 03/19/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Trump calls himself 'wartime president'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

