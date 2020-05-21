Transcript for Trump claims mail-in voting fraud

You know who is headed to the battleground state of Michigan today after threatening to withhold funds there, and in Nevada over plans to use absentee ballots to vote by mail. Here's his problem with everything. For people, mail-in ballots, there's a lot of illegality. They send in ballots and harvest ballots. You know all about harvesting and they do bad things. If you need a mail-in ballot, and you need a specific as an example, I'm in the white house and I have to send the ballot to Florida, that makes sense. You have cases of fraudulent ballots where they print them and give them to people to sign. Maybe people sign them with different writing, different pens, I don't know. Pardon my mouth hanging open. I know that voter fraud is a big issue for him, but the numbers just don't add up. They do not add up to voter fraud, and what is he talking about? Can you explain what he means, sunny, please? Well, no because it's just not true. It's just not true, what he's talking about, but I think what he, and also he tweeted he was going to withhold funding from Michigan. Which is a federal crime. You can't do that. Relief appropriation is a crime. It's tampering. It is. And it's your right to vote. He can't do that, and what he's really thinking about is the fact that in 2016, he only won Michigan by a margin of, like, 0.23%, and it was only by 11,000 votes and so he's afraid of Michigan because it's a swing state. There are 16 electoral college votes there, and what he needs to do is he needs to interfere, right? With voting in Michigan. What is fascinating is that, you know, we're in a pandemic, and I think that people are concerned about standing in line and possibly getting sick, especially if there is this new wave. It is much safer for people to vote. In Michigan where you have a democratic governor and you have a big black city, right in Detroit, you have a lot of people that would have to then -- and covid, you know, disproportionately affects the the black population, you would have people risking their lives to vote, and so why not allow them to vote by mail. I think Meghan knows this. 70% of people in Arizona vote by mail. It's true. They're part of a permanent vote by mail list, and so I think what's really, really fascinating is that Republicans by and large vote by mail. So why is it that they don't want Democrats to vote by mail? People really need to think about that. They do. Now, joy, do you think this plan could possibly backfire on him, joy? Because, you know, people are tampering. Yeah. You tamper with the voter thing, it's fraud. You can't do that, and a federal offense when you tamper with ballots, I believe. So is this -- Well, he'll just threaten. Is this something he should be concerned with? As sunny just said, he's not going to be able to do it because it is a crime to do it, but he'll just threaten it and pretend like there's some kind of fraud going on. It's safe to get your tax returns in the mail. It's safe to get a social security check in the mail. Your passport, prescription drugs, your driver's license, and also he's such a bad politician it actually could help him with a rural voter and in nursing homes because obviously those people are not going to be able to get out under good circumstances. It's hard for nursing home people to go to the polls, and rural people have trouble, you know, also getting to the polls. Right. Those are some of his voters. I like that he doesn't mind Russian interference by the way he'll notice, but this is fraud. Yeah, right. Right. We're onto you. Isn't -- I'm just stunned by this, but is this really a partisan issue? I mean, it seems very strange to does it seem as odd to you, Meghan, that this is -- that mail fraud now is becoming an Oh, yeah. I mean, I will say that only five states have perfected the mail-in voting system and it took them five years to perfect it. There's actually a bipartisan report that was co-chaired by president Jimmy Carter that talked about how it actually would be detrimental to citizens at home who were more susceptible to pressure by intimidation and buying schemes detected by mail. This report was done in 2005. Maybe there's some updating to do. I think the question of how we vote has been something that at least in my lifetime has been this sort of great existential question. I worked with my friend Jacob soboroff on an initiative called why Tuesday. Why can't we vote on the weekends? It's easier for people to vote on the weekend than on a Tuesday. I think unfortunately like many things in government, technology has superseded where we are as a society, and I don't know about you, but November's not that far away, and I don't know how the American public is going to feel packed in like sardines in a tuna can waiting at the polls to vote and I'm very, very, very afraid about this election cycle and getting people out to vote because obviously there's an existential and possible physical danger that can come with it, and we already have a hard time getting people out, particularly young people, out to vote. So I quite frankly don't know what the answer to this is. I was facetiming with my friend Vanessa up until, like, 1:00 in the morning. How will this impact the election? I'm telling you if governors and people at local levels don't start thinking about this in a serious way, we are going to have an absolute cluster come November 4th, and I just think, you know, we have enough problems as it is when voting and culture is normal. Think about what happens in Florida every year, and I'm very, very worried about what could possibly happen coming up on election day as I think the rest of us are on this show as

