Transcript for Trump says Giuliani didn’t act on his behalf

So the big topic this morning is "The New York Times" report -- Joy is not going to throw the ball. No. They reported you know who knew about the whistle-blower complaint, quid pro quo before he released Ukrainian aid, and two white house officials resigned over concerns about this, but it looks like he may be setting the groundwork to make somebody else the fall guy for all of this. Take a listen. What was Rudy Giuliani doing in Ukraine on your behalf? Well, you have to ask that to Rudy, but Rudy -- I don't even know -- I know he was going to go to Ukraine, and I think he canceled the trip, but, you know, Rudy has other clients other than me. You didn't direct him to go to Ukraine to do anything or put the heat on them? I didn't do anything, but Rudy is a warrior. He went and possibly -- you have to understand. Rudy has other people that he represents. I know. Rudy has other criminals he has to represent. At one point I thought Rudy was only representing him. That's what he said. Head one client and that's the president. So the table is going to get very interesting for you all because you're just going to have to remember all this stuff. So is he going to try to put it on Rudy or is Rudy saying, yes, that is what happened, but I never said it happened like that because he said it didn't happen when it happened. Rudy is about to slide under the bus. That's what's going to happen. Okay. Very soon because trump's going to throw him under the bus like he does everybody else who goes against him, and Rudy is going to have to save his butt. I don't know that he will. What? The president is smart. Keep your friends close and enemies closer. Right from "The godfather." I love that. This is such a fascinating dynamic to watch between the president and Giuliani because if there's one person that could even get close to changing Republicans' opinions on this, it's going to be Rudy Giuliani because he knows where the bodies are buried. He said, I'm collecting receipts. I think the problem is he doesn't seem entirely in control of himself in interviews, mayor Giuliani. He seems to manic and frenetic when he's speaking on this, and a lot of his time lines are off. I think he's a completely irrational actor in this. This is Thanksgiving, but he seems not like the mayor that was mayor before. Didn't John Bolton say he's a hand grenade? Yes. Thank you. True. I think that he is going to get thrown under the bus, but let's face it. This is trump's sort of M.O. He uses his lawyer to do his dirty work. He did it with Michael Cohen. I think he did it with Giuliani as well, and so the suggestion is sort of laughable that Giuliani went rogue and went to Ukraine and did his own thing for someone else. Why would he go to Ukraine? Because it's nice there in the It doesn't make any sense. Who would believe that? It's gorgeous for whatever that's worth. It is. Who would believe Rudy was acting on his own, and went rogue? I don't know. Who can say? Watch this one. If you are the president, you have to be nervous about Giuliani because to Meghan's point, he is unhinged and you never know what he's going to keep saying. That's true. He read his text messages out when he was, like, reading them, but they were so big because he can't see. He's very entertaining. He was showing the text messages I think between -- with some of the ambassadors. Actual evidence that has come up in the impeachment hearings. Keep watching. It's, you know. There are things to watch for Thanksgiving. You'll see the parade, you know, the balloons, if the winds don't get too high, and there's great stuff happening, and then there's all of this. You know, because -- and then it makes me sad in a way. Me too. It's very sad. It's not America. This is not America. I don't remember this being This is America right here, our audience. I want -- I want the America where we're all sitting around going, well, I don't know if I agree with that. You know? Not, you're a terrible, horrible person because remember, like, 20 years ago when people started saying, well, you're not really an American if you don't agree with me. I want to go back to those days. I want the days back where we can sit and disagree and pick our teeth and eat food. That's what I want. You know? That's what I want. Relax. Yeah. I think that will come back when people believe in their government, when people believe that their president is acting for their own -- their ferns as opposed -- Instead of himself. Do you think it will come back if we believe in ourselves as well, and remembering how -- because you brought up a couple of days ago,m-hmm. Yeah. And that seems to have been gone away, like, I would be uncivil nowfy kept talking, because we have to wrap. So I'll be right back.

