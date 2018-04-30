Transcript for Trump holds rally in Michigan as he skips White House Correspondents' Dinner

The guy in the white house skipped the dinner Saturday night to fire up a crowd of supporters in a Michigan rally where he slammed the media, took credit for North Korea and harped on border security. What struck you about this? Well, let's see, maybe the part where he asked are there any hispanics in the room and the entire crowd boos at the mention of hispanics. Maybe the part at the end of this rally where one of his supporters went over to the media pen and started telling them you degenerate filth, get out of my country. If you want to have a real conversation about the white house correspondents' dinner about the tenor of what happened there about the tone, about civility, we also have got to condemn and look at what he's doing, because you see, I can't bring myself to hold a comedian for one night to a higher standard than we hold the president of the United States for his entire term. But during the break it's relevant to what you're saying. I was saying if you are really power Phil in this country as he is you get away with anything. So, you know, because I was saying that I was fired for saying something one time that he has said 20 million different ways. So he can get away it. The rest of us cannot. He was saying the Democrats are against the military. This is a man who dodged the draft five times. Who denigrates the gold star family. Who denigrated -- Senator McCain. John McCain. He just gets up there and says, oh, Democrats hate the military and veterans, I mean, and he gets away it. People listen to it. What he also said was as the president of the United States, we have the worst laws anywhere in the world and the laws are so corrupt they are so corrupt. I mean, you're talking about the president. Let me take something else into account. He says, talking about hispanics, he says all these people poring -- are going to -- all these people pouring across are going to vote Democrat. They do it for a lot of reasons. A lot of imtoos they don't even know what they're doing or why they're doing it but we have to have borders. We need it fast. Now, just as a sentence, this makes no sense. Okay, just structurally what are you saying? Okay, so we have a lot of issues and at some point someone is going to say, hey, you know what, we need to start holding this guy to the same standards. If you're going to lead the country that's not the direction I want to go in. I know that we have laws for a reason. I know that the constitution works. I don't always like it. I would like to massage it but I know it's there for a reason. This is a good thing for us. It's good for us to have laws because it keeps people from dictatorships. That's right. It keeps us aware of what our roles are. It took me 15 years after many coulding to this country to become a U.S. Citizen and this hispanic voted Republican every single time until Donald Trump came around. Yeah. That's the part that jumped out at me was what you just said. It was the first time in his stream of consciousness he attached, what, probably really bothered him which is many vote democratic because that was the first time he linked the wall with something other than immigration out loud. He doesn't like the laws too much because of the Mueller investigation. Saying 5 million undocumented, you know, people that voted for Hillary that cost him the electoral -- the popular vote. That irks him. The only thing I would Tay so whoopi, the law is going to get him. The law may not get him. But the voters will. If the law doesn't the voters will. You know.

