Transcript for Is Trump ignoring the Constitution?

You know, yesterday was one of the strangest coronavirus press briefings I've ever seen, which is really saying something because you-know-who, who claimed there's almost no limit to his authority, apparently other people did not feel the same way. Members of the media weren't buying it. Nobody was buying it, but take a look. I'm going to put it very simply. The president of the united States has the authority to do what the president has the authority to do, which is very powerful. The president of the united States calls the shots. Now, with that being said, we're going to work with the states because it's very important. Has any governor agreed that you have the authority to decide when their state -- I haven't asked anybody because -- you know why? Because I don't have to. Go ahead, please. But who told you the president has the total authority? Enough. The argument is you bought yourself some time and you didn't use it to prepare hospitals and you didn't use it to ramp up testing. You're so disgraceful. Look, look, you know you're a fake, you know that. Your whole network, the way you cover it is fake. You know, for people who spent a lot of time talking about states' rights and states' rights and states' rights, this claim that he now has total authority over the country opening seems kind of crazy because I don't remember reading that in any part of the constitution. Am I wrong, sunny, or did I miss that? Well, it's not in the constitution, whoopi. That's why -- no, you didn't miss it. It's fascinating to me, because you're right, when you hear the argument about states' rights, it's usually the Republican argument and the limited federal government argument and you hear it a lot from the president trump administration. You've heard it over and over again during this pandemic. You've heard the federal government saying, listen, this is not our job, this is a job for the states, we're just back-up for the states, that the governors should be taking the lead and now all of a sudden you hear this president saying I'm the one in charge, but not taking responsibility for the lackluster response from the federal government, which in my view has cost American lives. So the government -- the president actually, does not have this total authority that he's talking about. I just don't know where it comes it perhaps comes from the fact that he's been able to, with the republican-led senate, to do whatever he wants, right? He was allowed to be impeached but not thrown out of government, so I think he's operating with this notion that I am the king, I can do whatever I want. We're all suffering for it. Well, I don't think anybody's buying it. I mean, at this briefing, it featured a propaganda style video produced by the white house. Now, joy, I know you're a big fan of no dictators here. What did you make out of this spectacle? Well, first of all, let me give props to kaitlan Collins because finally the press is questioning him and calling him out on his lies. Every criminal president is asked the following question, what did you know and when did you know it? So there's a big gap of what he already knew in February. He knew a pandemic was coming, and what he did was he played golf. So that is a true statement, and kaitlan Collins is nailing him on it, okay? And I think that going forward, all of these reporters, every time he lies, they should take out a whistle and blow a whistle so that they would be the country's real whistle-blowers, or else somebody in the corner should have a pinocchio with a nose growing. We must be told about the lies because they're continuous and I've always maintained that this is the worst thing about this presidency, is his lying, because that is what really creates dictatorships. Well, Meghan, what did you get out of all of this? I'm sure you were watching some, if not all of it. But what's your taken on it? I think there's two different things to break down here. The first is this acrimonious relationship between the press and the president has obviously reached a fever pitch yesterday and I for one am sick of the kabuki theatre where a journalist asked an incendiary question and the president reacts in an incendiary way. I was particularly insulted with the question of Dr. Fauci. He's the only one holding this country together and giving both sides good faith on what's going forward. He actually started the tone of the press conference. He was very angry with the implication that he was not somehow in control of what he was saying, not in control of what he was doing. I took it as an implication that he was sort of a puppet with the administration. This is a man with a long, storied career who has helped this country through such things as the AIDS epidemic and the ebola epidemic. He deserves a lot more respect that he got yesterday. I can never apologize or be okay with the president's behavior but I also think the press needs to understand that people are scared and we really should try and make this as civil as possible on both ends and I actually didn't like what a lot of the press was doing. I also think it's interesting that I believe last Monday on this very show I said I'm worried about government overreach, I'm worried about president trump's tendency to have draconian measures that he could possibly put in place because I, as a life-long conserve, am always wearing and skeptical of our civil liberties being impeached. I think in this moment we're looking at the possibility of president trump as you said earlier, sunny, that he does have this tendency to think of himself as a king rather than a president and I think it's something that should be alarming and it's why we should always be keeping our government in check because if you like having a president like president Obama that has ultimate authority just because you like him, ultimately another president will come along that has that same kind of authority that you don't like which is why it's so dangerous. I just think it's interesting that the press seems to be a week behind a lot of conversations that a lot of people in conservative circles have been having for a while

