Transcript for Trump impeached by the House

us to yesterday which was a really somber day here in America for us because it's only the third time in U.S. History that the house voted to impeach a president. Now this came after a long opening act from congress with plenty of political theater. Just all kinds of stuff. Take a look. Enough of this impeachment circus. When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, he had the opportunity to face his accusers. His pilot afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrat haves afforded this president. Our children and their children will ask us, what did you do? We have a mission and a mandate to be on the right side of history. This isn't just about Donald Trump. They don't just hate Donald Trump, madam speaker. They hate the 63 million Americans who voted for this president, the forgotten men and women of this country who have been left behind, madam speaker. We used to care about our allies. We used to stand up to Putin and Russia. We used to. We shusted to? It was a long day. I mean -- I don't even know the question to ask. I would like them to name just one thing that trump has in common with Jesus. I'll wait. One thing. Anybody have any idea? They're both human beings. The one thing that really I just -- I just think it's really simple. If you want to really take the Democrats to task, prove them wrong. Yeah. Put it out there. Stop saying it didn't happen -- didn't happen. If you want to make somebody look bad, you say, here's the here's what went down. Just do it. Nobody has to -- nobody has to yell and scream about a sham or compare him to Jesus Christ. Yeah. I mean, that happened. How about president bone spurs being compared to pearl harbor? His situation is like pearl harbor, the insulting remark about our military, our veterans that World War II heroes, to say it's pearl harbor. I thought the religious references were particularly where do you go from here? You saw the Republicans doing in large part, was sort of attacking the process which is what we have been hearing as opposed to attacking the facts and he's been impeached now. That's a permanent stain on this record, but no president in history -- this is only the third time someone has been impeached in history. No president has ever been convicted and acquitted, ever. So I wonder where we go from here, especially because you have had people like Mcconnell saying, you know, there's not going to be a real trial here. There's always going to be an acquittal, and a professor at Harvard is the preeminent constitutional scholar. He wrote the book. When you go to law school, you study American constitutional law. He's been the author that everyone quotes for the past -- just since 1950, and he says there shouldn't be a senate trial. You don't go to trial at all. You hold the impeachment articles in the house, and it's just forever a stain because we know the fix is in now. I think that's the smart way to go here because we know that everyone's minds have been made up. So why do anything else? We're going to wrap and come back and talk more about this. We'll be right back.

