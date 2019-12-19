Transcript for Trump lashes out against Michigan congresswoman for supporting impeachment

guess it's not extraordinary. It's just insane. So congresswoman Debbie Dingell was attacked just in a nasty, horrible way, the way that he does stuff, and I just -- take a look at the clip. Oh, no. The clip is not here, right? No clip. It was during his rally. Why don't we have the clip? The congresswoman responded that she is preparing for her first holiday season without the man she loves. Her husband died about seven months ago, and he made a really nasty -- Can I take this? He was the longest serving member of congress in history. He was a World War II veteran. He was a lion on capitol hill, and at trump's rally last night, he made disparaging comments about him basically looking up from hell. Saying -- yes. And saying that he gave him a great funeral. In all candidness, congresswoman Dingell reached out to me. There's a specific kind of horrific monstrosity that this man does to widows. We're all with her on this, but I think for me yesterday, I was watching the impeachment process and I got home, and I too would not have voted for it, and Tulsi gabbard has balls of steel to vote present because that's what I would have done. The problem with conflicted conservatives like I am, everything is so political sized. Merry impeachment Christmas from "The Washington post" team, where it's so politicized and you see him doing a rally in front of supporters cheering for someone's death, and cheering for a beloved World War II hero and congressman and making pain of a family's christmastime and grief exponentially worse. I don't understand -- if you have no heart, fine. I said yesterday I gave up on him having a conscience or a heart, but the comments are so blanking dumb because what you gave about the complete partisanship that I saw, he just lost because it's cruel. Dingell was very, very popular in the state of Michigan. Very. He goes to the state of Michigan and trashes the guy who they love. It's like going to Jersey and trashing Bruce Springsteen, get it? It is. It's a stupid move. He made a stupid move. Can I say one more thing? The best anti-bullying crap, I don't want to hear anymore from anybody, but I don't want to hear it from ivanka. I don't want to hear it from Melania. Until you get him in line when it comes to disparaging people -- There's a kind -- when you are disparaging widows and people who have served the country and war heroes who have passed and I know something about it, and until you get him in line, you are complicit in this as well. I would love to see some energy from Melania trump. We're not going to. I want to see somebody stand up and say, listen. This is not about how badly you broke the law. Mm-hmm. You tippy-toed over the precipice and made it questionable and you put us in a vulnerable position. To me, whether you -- I heard you say you did this and I want you to -- the fact that the conversation has been had, and that no one who was actually -- no one on their side who was actually there can come out and say, that didn't happen -- Yes. -- Until you -- that's why I keep saying. If you want to make your point, if you want to show how dumb the Democrats are, if you want to show how -- how politicized they are -- Deny it. Show it all the stuff, and put it out there. Deny it. Deny it. I'm sorry. I want to put on this, we all send our love and support to the Dingell family. Absolutely. We love you. Your pain and your grief, we're

