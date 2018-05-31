Trump meets with Kim Kardashian West over prison reform

"The View" co-hosts discuss Kardashian's decision to meet with the president.
4:10 | 05/31/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump meets with Kim Kardashian West over prison reform

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":55564859,"title":"Trump meets with Kim Kardashian West over prison reform","duration":"4:10","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss Kardashian's decision to meet with the president.","url":"/theview/video/trump-meets-kim-kardashian-west-prison-reform-55564859","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
