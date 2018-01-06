Transcript for Trump pardons conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza

, Tmp may wantha bee to pay for what she did, but so letting bad behavior the hook. He let a right wing activist off E hook for camign finance violations, and he is thinking about an alumni. A former governor of Illinois. Andartha Stewart who are both tied, coincidental to James Comey. Hesecuted those cases, right Do you think he is sending a message to his pals? Manafort and the rest of them? Of our he . Don't T talk or sing, my little canaries because daddy will pardon They have a Democrat and a Republican. It's not necessarily litical, T you are looking at some of the crimes that were committed. Ly to investigators, obstruction of justice and aign fine violations. There was really great article outoday. "The washon post." Yes. Roger stone says, quote, this has to be a signal T Mike Flynn, pau manafort, and even Robert Eller. He is not consulting with the office of pardons. It's Cal authority. Most presidents do, are T required to, but there is usually incredible process before you get a pardon, and he and if you look a da nesh, he tweeted about Obama in 15. U can take the boy out the ghetto. Watch T vulgar man show his F while ameri cower in embarrassment. Talked about that birther conspiracy, and he talked about him being grown-up tray referring to trayvon martin. He said, overted Democrats departme. Rosa parks wouldn't sit in the back of the bus? That's allhe did, soha the bifuss? This is the M that dona trump decided to pardon. He rn his pace. He a pardoned earlier year ofo, you know, who was accused ofioting civil rights of amerind las. There was a pardon ofac Johnson. He pned him. I ts islike, you know, when kid in th movie finds out he has rpower and he wants to U itn everyone. Yes. Yes. I think that'sart oft you are seeing with that. Oh, look I can make light come out of my ngers. Yes. E uses it with famous PEOP when celebrities come and ask and pitch himn it. I'm glad that Kim kardash went and used her platform to really highlight a case that does derive to be highlighted. A 63-year-anher who I serving a lifeentence for first-time nonviolent drug im that'srilous. Yeah. He hasn't pd yet. He gave her hope. But it als is no coincidencethat this is all happening in the midst of thesia investigation. Right. And a lot os people, if they start singing and they start snitching and theytart talking, he might end U in big trouble. He does have par power. He is making his base happy with some of these pardons like Danish, and arpaio. Heoes like this. The first thing that ran through myd was this poo woman in prison. We just saw F page news and E covers were because Kim hian were there, but the Y deserved to be told, and this woman served 20 ye as you mentioned, for all of this, I found it offensive when H comes out the N day saying, oh, I can pardon, , discoversuperpower, and rattles offnames, B this woman who stands to spend rest of her life I there is just being ignored.if you heard anything in that meeting, you not hear Y? Why are youpeaking sofreely? I don't think is being ignored because Jon Karl repo that the white house and the presid is strong considering pardoning R, and I think he mentioned the tien the cmonality is there are many celebrities, and senior white house officials saying there could be aozen more that he is looking to pardon too. I don't think he overlook her. Think the timin- S there an elementn all of this, W he is exactin revenge from his enemies also? I think . That's why ran for president. He isding that message. I mean, why de Souza? Theyasically intentionally committed crimes. Admitted them. Pled GU they pled GU, were convicted. So I't understand why they are deemed worthy of a prestial pardon. Martha Stewart is living a bulous life. She sold her company for $355 billion. When you talk about commonal -- the prent hade leeway. That's one of the -- it's supposed to be due prs. Not necessarily, and think that's - THA how most presidents D it, but this guy doesn't. Now W da is getting edor is campaign fce reform which is W Michael Cohen -- right. -- Mightsibly be facing Martha Stewart was financial crimes which M be what- manafort is facing. Lying to -- lying to FBI investigators,ch is what Flynn is facing. So -- This said a lot of thing about Obama's moth N really how L can you go attackingmeone? You cur mymother. That's, like, really -- I M neighborhood, you were dead said that. Ilso think -- before we put - Mean ts is not a crime. So I think that, you know, we shoot conflate the fact that he tweets horrible stuff ou the parkland kids, about other stuff. Yeah. O many other people that's N crime. Theme we're talkingabout, anould be fosing on here is campaign finance violations. I don't think we overthink this too. I mean trump is a turnkey guy. -- He is a what? Turnkeyind of guy. He wants immediate rts and this is an are as you said, he is supposed to go through the department of justice. He is supposed T do that. But he can literally just thappen. Sunny.s opposed to everythinlse in washin. Okay. 'Re going to take break, and when we come ck we have even re hot topicso

