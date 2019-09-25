Transcript for Trump responds to impeachment inquiry

know who released a transcript of his call with the Ukrainian president zelensky. He was just on television doing a victory lap. Take a look. No pressure whatsoever. If you take a look at the Democrats they went down to see the president of Ukraine and they asked him for all sorts of things, don't go with the Republicans, stay with us like it's a political war. They shouldn't have done that. That should be an impeachable event. The Democrats went down and put tremendous pressure on Ukraine. The president himself came out with a statement saying there was absolutely no pressure put on him and there wasn't. What? So -- Yada yada. It's a lot of chitchat. The Democrats have decided they're going to follow through and do an inquiry. I thought that's what they were doing all along. Nancy hasn't come out saying that. Yes. I'm not sure what's different. Your take? Put them over the edge. It just seems to me it's a united front now. Everyone is on the same page. Maybe it's more of a formal inquiry. Okay. There's a long way between a probe and inquiry and impeachment. I think a lot of people saw finally this guy -- it's going to be a real impeachment. We're not there yet. Even Republicans in the senate said unanimously they want to hear from the whistleblower. This is serious enough. By the way, the call was like five pages long. I highly -- For a half hour conversation? Maybe there's stuff missing. Read the transcript and make your own decision. It's not overly complicated or long. I found it bad. The money isn't linked to the conversation. He criticized our own ambassador which was in the Ukraine which you never do. He also -- it was about his own personal interests. He wouldn't have mentioned Joe Biden if he wasn't going to be running against him. It kind of looks like that. It's clear that trump asked his attorney general and personal lawyer to work with a foreign nation to investigate his political opponent. That's obvious. I thought it was pretty You're saying -- that's bad. The question for everyone is -- sunny is the lawyer. It's not that it's unethical. We're all in agreement on that. It's not that it's not bizarre and out of the realm of what any of us thought was possible in politics. Is it unconstitutional? It's the third time in all of history there has been an impeachment -- The fourth. The fourth. I'm sorry. I forget the one that happened in the beginning of the country being formed. The political implications are staggering. In swing states impeachment policies horribly. There's voters, Democrats, Republicans and independents, that don't want to go through this process. I said this clumsily before. If Democrats take this aim, you can't miss. You have to take it and it has to be the real thing. I screwed it up and had to apologize. It's all right. Do you know who is having the best day to day? Elizabeth Warren. Joe Biden is involved in this. His son is involved with this. President trump is involved. Her poll numbers are rising. She's first in New Hampshire. This is the best political day for her. During watergate the company was not on board for impeachment it took a long time before -- He got a 60% approval rating. He got re-elected. I recall watching. Every day it was on television. It was right there for everybody to see all the crimes that Nixon committed. He resigned before -- I don't think the American people -- He is down to dash. Can I finish the sentence? I don't think people are watching this the way news people do. The average person in Kansas and Iowa they're busy with their lives. Watch it every day. See what he did. Then come to your conclusion about whether he's destroying the country. That's the import. 69% is a staggering number. Also, to that point, when Nancy came out yesterday, within 15 minutes $250,000 was given to the trump campaign. It was $1 million all day yesterday. I suspect that will change. If you think this country is divided right now, if you think politically we're in a bad place, wait until we get to impeachment. I think impeachment hearings will unify the country. We're out. We'll be back.

