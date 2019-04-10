Transcript for Trump tells China to investigate Bidens

So, trump thinks if you say something out loud enough time it's legal. He's not only blatantly a admitting he asked Ukraine for dirt on the Biden he wants to expand the investigation. By the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just bad as what happened with -- with Ukraine. No detail, you know, just throws it out there. He started a trade war with is he dangling another quid pro quo here? And I thought the Chinese were his mortal enemy. All a sudden he's in bed with the Chinese. He tweeted congratulations on the anniversary. Yeah. He also said Jed, he said because they were asking about the trade war, I have a lot of options on China but if they don't do what we want, we have tremendous power. It was only 30 seconds later that then he talked about the investigation and so when you talk about like maybe we're more level with China compared to us an Ukraine but when it comes to the trade war he's more in the driver's seat. The hypocrisy. The sheer hypocrisy. Yesterday vice president pence said worth looking into any inpropriety regarding the Bidens. You can change that for the trumps. When you hold the second highest office in the land it comes with a unique responsibility not to be just above in propriety but appear there's no impropriety. I ivanka ka is getting trademarks in China. Bailed out from the disastrous real estate deals. Mar-a-lago, the fees got hiked up 100% when he became a bunch of foreign governments stayed in the hotel in D.C. Isn't that just as bad, now the prosecutor in Ukraine, they're going to re-open the investigation, they said there's nothing criminal but want to see if there's anything wrong with barismo. It's all across the board. It's abuses of power, use of -- I think you have to look at the congress too. Hunter was -- One at a time. Children and spouses who are in shops all over the place because of the connections and networking and -- This is why I don't think it's good for Biden and, you know, people aren't talking about that piece of the puzzle as much as trump but every day he's in the headlines and his son is in the headlines about this -- Even though it's a false accusation, the worst thing is he's accused of really is nepotism and he's got -- trump has three -- how many relatives are working in the white house. It's like they have no other place to work The point I was trying to make. There is no -- there's no proof to the fact that hunter Biden did anything illegal and the other point is hunter Biden wasn't a member of the Obama administration whereas ivanka is, Jared Kushner is a member and they are benefiting from that administration. That's worse. It's not -- give it a swipe like that. It's not the same thing. It's not the same thing. It doesn't mean it doesn't smell funny. I mean -- He's petrified of Joe Biden and let's face the facts. And Warren and Biden. Very strange. When we come back, find out how -- a different topic. Find out how one man really got payback after an affair broke up

