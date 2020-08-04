Transcript for Trump threatens to withhold funds from the World Health Organization

You know, right now America is in the middle of what experts are calling the most critical week or crucial week of this pandemic, and here's what you know who was focused on yesterday. Take a look. The W.H.O., that's the world health organization, receives vast amounts of money from the United States. They have been wrong about a lot of things, and they had a lot of information early, and they didn't want to -- they seemed to be very China centric, and we're going to put a hold on money spent to the W.H.O. We're going to put a very powerful hold on it, and we'll see. The time to freeze funding to the W.H.O. During a pandemic. I'm not. I'm not saying we're going to do it, but we're going to look at it. Well, so Meghan, do you think he has a point here? Yeah. I mean, we were going back and forth with producers last night. I said, it's hard for me to find something I agree with president trump in right now, but I actually do agree with him on the criticism of the world health organization. They seem to have been spewing Chinese propaganda for a very long time. Back in January, they said there was no evidence that human to human contact would spread covid. They praised China's transparency up until March. They criticized the travel ban that president trump put on China which is one of the moves I actually think ended up helping America, and again, I have my fair share of criticism, and fair to have my criticism of this administration's handling of this, but I think if we're going to continue on through this pandemic, and god forbid, anything related to the world health going forward, I don't think you can have organizations whose main mission should be the health of our global citizens, seem to have global footing in one country or another. China lays a lot of blame in this. They suppressed information that could have saved lives. They are still suppressing information right now saying there's no new cases. I actually tweeted a few moments before the show videos of Chinese nurses taking out bodies in the middle of the night because clearly China doesn't want to rest of the world to see that there are still cases happening in Wuhan. I don't have a lot of love lost for China right now, and I don't think a lot of Americans do either. Okay. Well, sunny, is this another one of his pivots? Seems strange to suddenly go after the world health organization. Yeah, you know, I think that the responsibility for the safety of Americans is really on the shoulders of this administration, and squarely falls on president trump. I mean, if you look at reports, and this is fairly new because I think it broke either overnight or this morning. In late November, U.S. Intelligence officials from the military's national center or medical intelligence warned of a contagion sweeping through the Wuhan province in China, and they were concerned for U.S. Forces in Asia, and that military intelligence made its way to the president's briefing in early January. Now for that type of intelligence to end up in the president's daily briefing requires a tremendous amount of analysis and vetting. We know that this president oftentimes doesn't read his intelligence briefings, his daily briefings, and we also know he doesn't trust U.S. Intelligence, and he doesn't trust his U.S. Intelligence experts, but America knew. Intelligence officials knew that there was a contagion out of Wuhan as early as November. So to place the blame on the world health organization, I think is really Ludacris in a sense because it was up to the United States to protect the United States. Isn't that what this president talks about all the time? U.S. First, make America great again. I'm going to be this nationalist. I'm going to be this isolationist, and now all of a sudden, it's the world health organization's fault? That makes no sense to me. Sara, what is your take on this? I actually agree with both Meghan and sunny because I definitely think president trump is deflecting right now. That seems apparent, but I actually don't think that means his arguments aren't true. There are systematic failures with the world health organizations, and these are all conversations because there's plenty of blame and systematic failure we'll be able to talk about through all of this, but what upset me more yesterday was the election in Wisconsin. So Wisconsin had an election the other day forcing the citizens of the state to choose between their immediate health concerns and social distancing and exercising their most basic right in a democracy to vote, and I was infuriated because right now this could be a microexample of what happens to all of this come November. Right now we're dealing with our immediate health, but a lot of people including myself, view elections as our long-term health and well-being. We vote in what we agree with, or, you know, we keep in who we agree with. Whatever the way you want to look at it, but right now they're saying the paper ballot system isn't set up state to state. Well, yesterday -- I in a panic, wrote to try to find my absentee ballot because I want to make sure max and I have it. The polling station is five blocks from us, but we keep seeing the date of when we're going to be able to leave our homes again move back. The goal line keeps going, and we're seeing second waves of this virus in other countries that have survived it. Meghan mentioned Wuhan having more cases. Come November we're back into possibly multiple waves of this virus. It's also flu season, and when are we ever going to feel comfortable flocking to government-run polling stations again? We need to be talking about a system that we could fix now. We've got a little over six months, and we need to be arming ourselves. The government, the politicians should be talking about this, so we can all feel more comfortable as November rolls around, and we vote for our human interests. Well, as you know, I have been saying for -- for months that paper ballots are the only way we should be dealing with stuff, but, you know, everybody, you know, and we tell people, if you are going to be outside, you have to -- this is how you have to do it. People say, okay. They put on all the stuff they're asked to put on, and then they go out, and they're getting criticized for voting anyway. The whole thing is crazy. I just don't understand why we're pointing at anybody saying anybody is at fault at this point when it doesn't matter whose fault it is. The problem is, how do we fix it?

