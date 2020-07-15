Transcript for Trump says white people are also killed by police

So you know who did a whole lot of talking yesterday following up a TV interview that got into police violence in America with a campaign rally in the rose garden that was billed as a press conference. It was a lot. Take a look. We saved tens of thousands of lives, but we actually saved millions of lives by closing, and frankly, if we didn't test, you wouldn't have all the headlines because we're showing cases. The biden/sanders agenda is the most extreme platform of any major party nominee. Biden's gone radical left. Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country? And so are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people by the way. More white people. Well, you know, this is a lot to unpack here, but I guess it will come as a surprise to white people that they are being killed more often even though this Harvard study seems to have found that blacks are three times as likely to be killed by police than whites, and one in every three black man expects to die at the hands of police. What do you take away from this, joy? Well, first of all, white people are not being killed because they're white, okay? In Nazi Germany, Jews were being killed because they were jewish, specifically. It has nothing to do with anything other than their religion or their color. He has no idea what he's talking about. He's unraveling. He is unraveling. His incompetence and ludicrous remarks and lying are now coming out loud and clear to almost everybody. You know, 3 1/2 years he has been able to cover it up because he inherited a good economy from Obama, and people let him slide, but now in this pandemic, all the sores are showing. All the sores, and he is scared. He is scared. I mean, he mentioned Biden 30 times in this speech. He made sure to throw in hunter Biden and how there are fraudulent mailmen who are going to cheat and mail in voting. He is losing it. He's losing it. Right. And the polls -- even fox polls are driving him nuts. Before I go to this, I want to give a shoutout to my cameraman and sound guy also known as my husband. So happy birthday, darling. Oh, happy birthday, Steve. Your check is in the mail, you should be getting battle pay for this. Dyeing your hair is Steve. Dyeing your hair. Yeah, and dyeing your hair. I should just say that Steve is not unraveling. This is a good thing. Sun, you heard him claim that more white people are killed by police violence which, again, I think is going to come as a shock to white people. I don't think they are aware of this, but you know that the -- Yeah, yeah. -- The stats tell a different story. Yeah, sunny? Yeah, and as you said, whoopi, most people do know the stats. They know that black people are killed at a much higher rate by -- bless you -- by police than white people. It's three times the rate actually, and black people only 13% of the population, and so of course, white people are killed more by police because there are more white people in the so it's really about a percentage. It's about the rate of killing, and it just goes to show -- Right. -- That those people that are talking about trump's, you know, first step act and the fact that he is the criminal justice president, and the fact that he is so keyed into the black community, it's just not true. It's a farce. He doesn't care about these issues that are affecting the black community. He doesn't care about the black lives matter movement. He really doesn't, and the other thing that you have heard him say very often is that, why don't black people talk about black on black crime? And I hear that so much in conservative circles, and what people need to understand is that, you know, homicides are intraracial. When you look at white on white crime, it's 84%. Homicides, white people kill white people. But that term, white on white crime is never used. So why is black on black crime used? That's true. I can't stand it. It drives me nuts. Hold on. Meghan, what were the optics? I don't even know where to start with this question. No. She's right though. It's important to note that most violence happens interracially, white on black people, and black on black, I don't know why it's spoken about, in all sections of our society so it's a really valid point. I watched it yesterday too, the rose garden speech, and to just pull back on in a part of it, before his comments about police officers, he -- it was a -- basically a campaign rally speech in the rose garden and it's interesting to me that I think he and the administration have probably come up with a concerted plan because he can't do rallies. He just canceled his event that was supposed to happen in new Hampshire I believe this weekend because there's going to be -- I believe weather issues I think possibly a hurricane. He has elected to use the platform of the rose garden to attack hunter Biden, to talk about things that you would traditionally only see at a campaign rally, but underneath that, there was also interesting policy. He started hitting China extremely hard, and brought up that Marco Rubio has been sanctioned for criticism, and I think if he had the discipline that any other candidate has to hit China in this moment as you said, joy, in the coronavirus pandemic moment, it's actually something that's statistically very impactful among Democrats as well. The problem is it's a huge frustration for, you know, I think any student of politics, is that he has a lot of opportunities here that he could be using, but he just can't not stop himself from making these stupid, undisciplined comments that become hot topics on shows like this, and I'm at the point where if he and his team just can't in any way bring out any kind of cohesive message, maybe you should just wrap it up because there's some interesting things to say about China right now and talking about white people getting shot right now is not only tone deaf, but I just don't understand. Will you excuse me? I'm extremely tired today. A bookcase fell in my attic and woke me up at 4:00 in the morning. So I apologize, but watching it yesterday, any other Republican candidate would have done this very well, but we have someone who can't even discipline themselves in three seconds, and then it's just frustrating to watch. It's why electing a complete outsider with no political experience in this swamp will probably end up making him a one-term president.

