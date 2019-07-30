Transcript for Trump's 9/11 first responder comments receive backlash

At the signing ceremony for them not. I'm eleven victims compensation fund extension yes but I have to ask this question what does not mean extension I thought it was signed in it was not. That it would you wouldn't guess that they had today and the bill now there was bill in place so I had to extend the money. So is there if you find that is the is that bill not a finite bill now outdated yet until they until Leann now now OK great I just I. Was looking that they have waited maybe I misunderstood what you know who could not resist making himself part of vets. Take a look. Many of those affected were firefighters police officers and other first responders and I was down they're also. But I'm not considered myself a first responded but I was down there's been a lot of time down there with you. Act. Yeah I've I don't think they can city one night back. Many first responders who were down there every day seriously doubt that he's spent significant significant time them act. Is this going to be another one of those things where we're just like and you would dance. Is that lake and now he's like every. Everywhere and that you know are we have the time I was there. You know all yeah I was down and then I was until I mean is I don't look now because I'm September 11 2001. He did a radio interview after the towers out and this was his big take away take listen. Forty Rossi actually was the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan that it was actually before the World Trade Center was the tallest. And then whether built the World Trade Center became known as the second tallest and Alex the tallest. I'll go minds baked right in your eyes. So is that you know watt constraints and that's the cop it is pistons have a way it was his his hit it says here that. He was not the tallest there was another building taller than it really Galina Liza had bath and what are over the fourth of July I was. In fact with my husband and and alert you probably Al rise is that 9/11 divers and spotter who decisions at a congress and he died he had done and there's to a Shep Smith on Fox News how Brees talked about how his son wasn't gonna have a father and son deserves to have a body was only 53 years -- I now I talk about my data lot but being someone's and that thirty the last their father eight. Could not stop cry at private or public like and is not about me. But it I think it has signed. Almost every day now it is. And just sit there and act like our president has any thing any kind of experience like how friends family and what they just went there went are going through and by the way you see pictures of and you know only 53 and he looked Barack said Melissa Berry at all. At a cancer that they had out there he goes so totally response we did you have to react acts for people who did the harvest starts on wanted the job Margaret assays. Really did think about all I always nice time and let's just get all of the all he's trying to cull opt heroism. Is unbelievable exempting he can't get bones back yes he is something he does over and over again the pathological liar and it's another thing that I hope. The people point out and just don't. Forget because you know cool was spared the very next day. After 9/11 I hope we have this picture. Because. Do we have it Hillary Clinton was there she was there at the very next day reality Julio that was there that they're actually now governor Pataki was there the very next today. He wasn't fair as far as I could tell he wasn't there the very next day so he needs to sit take ownership of the fact that he wasn't that it believes that coal I don't believe I don't I don't I wonder if people don't love it you know there's it will Italy's tax code does say what anyone believes.

