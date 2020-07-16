Transcript for Trump's and Ivanka’s Goya photo ops

You know, earlier this week, the first daughter took some heat for counterprotesting the Goya boycott by posing with products and posting it online. Of course, you know her dad could not be outdone, and he followed it up with a whole photo shoot of Goya products in the oval office right off the bat. Isn't this, like, a problem? Isn't this an ethics violation, Yes. It's a federal ethics violation, just clear-cut, clear and all right? That's the first thing. It's just shocking that she as the president's adviser, a position she really shouldn't hold because she is the president's daughter and she is unalified to hold that position, that she doesn't know better. She's always so out of step with the country and with the public, and I think what is so disappointing is that when ivanka was placed in the white house, however inappropriately, so many people saw her as someone that would normalize this president, as someone who would somehow benefit working moms, who would somehow do the right thing and normalize him, but also after doing this, she also, you know, unrolled this new do something, try something new campaign. We know that there are 18 million Americans out of work and if you go onto this website, she's touting these new jobs like contact tracer which of course, we need because of her father's mishandling of the pandemic. She's also touting wind turbine technician, something that her father never thought was a good Right. Just the sheer thought she's so out of step with this country is really shocking to me. Right. And now she's a rule violator, ethical rule violator. This is against -- I want to make sure I understand this. This is against the law. It's in the books you're not supposed to do it, right? It says don't do it. I know that. Yeah. Yeah. Okay. Joy, I don't even know what to ask you, except I'll say, what do you think about all this? I want to talk about the photo op because, you know, hundreds of thousands as sunny just pointed out, millions of people are losing their jobs. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are dead and dying. Florida is running out of hospital beds and he's posing with a can of beans. I would like to ask the trump supporters, have we made America great yet? Also, ivanka wants to find something new? We will on November 3rd, my dear. Whoever believes ivanka ever bought Goya beans, who thinks princess ivanka goes to the store and buys beans? Get over yourself. Yeah. Please. You were going to ask me about boycotting, right? Yes. I want to point out why boycotting is very important because we would still have a partide in South Africa if the United States did not boycott South Africa. The Montgomery bus boycott. Boycotts are extremely, extremely effective. Thank you. Okay. Meghan, what's your take on all this? Goya, the boycott, the law breaking. Well, all the examples joy just gave are examples of ideological boycotts and not corporate boycotts and they're actually two very different I want to use the example of Chick-fil-A in 2018 which was boycotted I believe for giving money to anti-gay marriage legislation and they ended up completely surging in their they had a 17% sale increase in their corporation over that year and they became the third most powerful and most frequented fast food chain behind Starbucks. That was an example of #buycott. I hate politics when it comes down to bottom line workers. Goya just committed to giving 2 million pounds of food from Goya products to people in need, people who have been impacted by covid. I think when executives do things and say things, you don't think about the bottom line worker. People are out of jobs and I don't want anyone else to be out of a job, and I don't want anyone at the Goya company to lose their job over this. I don't think that's going to happen because I think Republicans and conservatives are going to do a #buycott, but I think -- what's interesting to me, and I have said this on the show before, if I only bought and son coupled products that agreed with me politically, I would only be eating Chick-fil-A even though I was a proponent of gay marriage, and I would only be watching Tim Allen movies. It's hard to consume and live by every product. It's something every CEO of every company -- I'm still talking, joy. I hear you. There's a difference between the partide in South Africa and the Goya products. The picture of Ivanka Trump holding it is just creepy, and it was a huge misfire on her part because first of all, who cooks Mexican food or hispanic food in an all white outfit? Why does it look like the movie "Get out"? You know why it looks like that. Joy, you don't have to be, you know -- you don't have to be so snippy with me. I'm talking because I'm paid to talk and it's my job, and that's what I'm doing, joy. If you have a problem with it, I don't have to come to work So, whoopi, what I was going to say about boycotting is that it also -- it also puts a light on the situation which can raise people's consciousness. It's not exactly only economical. Some of it is philosophical. That's all I have to say. Can I add to the boycott conversation in the sense that -- Sure. Sure. What I always think is odd is that, you know, now that you have people boycotting Goya, using their money to speak, conservatives and Republicans seem to have a problem with it, but I saw Ted Cruz and a lot of Republicans and conservatives trying to boycott Nike when there was thekaepernick. I was against that too. Republicans were burning up Nike shoes and ripping them up and burning them on fire, and that wasn't problematic, but this somehow is problematic. Right. I was against that too by the way. This hypocrisy is really problematic. I'm not a hypocrite. I was against that too. No. No. One of the interesting things about the Chick-fil-A boycott was -- I don't know who was on the show when the gentleman who owned Chick-fil-A came on and we had a good conversation about his realization that he can be against something, but when he's speaking, when he's out speaking as the CEO of the company, it changes the meaning, and so he understood that and was really clear, wrote a really nice -- I believe it was something in the newspaper about the difference between speaking for yourself and how you personally feel and how not to speak for your company and everyone in it. So I think people can boycott because, you know, people have the right to say, I don't like this, and people don't think they are heard, and boycotting is one way people can be heard, and yeah. Sometimes, you know, you're mad and you want to boycott this, and sometimes you're mad and you want to boycott this. Boycotts work, and, you know, it's tough, and yeah. They may not work the way you want them to, but they do work.

