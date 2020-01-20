Transcript for Tyler Perry discusses creating the first black owned film studio

Some of the biggest pop culture phenomena from "Black panther" to "The walking dead" have one thing in common. They were all shot on stages in the very first black-owned film studio in America, in the world, created by this visionary one-man entertainment empire. Please welcome the incomparable, the amazing Tyler Perry. I love coming here. I love coming here. Well, you know, you are -- you are truly, truly revered. Yeah. You're revered, not just loved but revered here. And your studio is -- I love talking about this. Your studio is 330 acres. It's located on a piece of land that was once a confederate army base. Whoa. And when you think about everything that Dr. King fought for and you look at that studio, what you've done, what goes through your mind? Oh, I'm definitely part of his dream, right? Oh yeah. I'm in his back yard where he grew up there in Atlanta. Atlanta always felt like the promised land for me so for me to be able to go in there, build the studio, not only open a door but take that door and lay it down and let it become a ramp for other people to come through and come up on, I love having that moment for sure. The irony of it. The irony. I love it. That's the great thing about this country. The irony of it all, you know. Yeah, because you're down the street from a place where you were once homeless. Yeah, yeah. If you look at the -- this is what I love about the highway sign that says Tyler Perry studios. Next to it says Sylvain road. That's the road that I moved to in Atlanta. I moved to that road. I stayed with my cousin homeless and on the streets. Every day I'm reminded of where I started in Atlanta. What a story. It's pretty amazing. There are 12 sound stages on the studio lot and you dedicated them to iconic and legendary African-American figures like Denzel Washington, Dianne Carroll, Sidney Poitier, Oprah and of course our very own whoopi Goldberg. Yes. And I was there the night of the dedication. Thank you so much for the kind invitation. It was so incredible, Tyler. It was aspirational, inspirational. We all cried a lot that night. Yes, yes. And after. Why was it important to dedicate the sound stages? I wanted people to be immortalized. Here's the thing, every studio I go to in Hollywood I don't see anybody of color represented in the buildings or on the street. So I thought I've got this great opportunity. Why not honor these people who had great contributions over the years and I think that's just a wonderful thing to do to have them living there forever. Halle and says alee and you, it's a wonderful moment. What did it mean to you, whoopi? The truth of the matter is it meant a lot because it came through someone who I've respected from the moment I met them because I knew there was something about T.P. That just -- that just was, and I couldn't believe that he actually asked me to be in one of his pieces. And then remembered me and asked me to be in something else. I believe you're the only director I've ever worked for twice. I don't know what it says about me, you know. Shocking. But it meant -- and then to get the invitation for that, the thing that I thought to myself was, I'm only sorry my mom isn't here because she believed that one day -- and said it, one day somebody is going to put you on the side of one of these sound stages. It's why I fight to make sure that everybody is aware of this historical -- That's beautiful. -- Thing that he has created. Beautiful and smart. But I feel like the connection between Hollywood and Atlanta is getting smaller. It's not fixed yet because if it were fixed, we would be giving you an Oscar this year. Yeah, yeah. You'll be getting a lifetime achievement award pretty soon. Wow. So, in addition to all of that, the democratic -- one of the democratic debates was held at the T.P. Studios. Isn't that something. In November. Yeah, talk about Hollywood and Tyler Perry mixing together. Now we have politics and Tyler so talk about that a little bit. To think that possibly the next president was at the studio means a great deal to me debating there and even -- there's a replica of the white house where I shoot my show on bet and Joe Biden actually went over to the white house and started talking to some of the people there at one of the after receptions so it was really cool, really cool. Who's your choice? Do you have one? I -- I -- you're putting me on the spot right now. You don't have to answer. I'm waiting for the nominee because I don't want to get ahead of it because I know I have a lot of people that follow me that listen and I know that when I start moving in that direction it's going to move the needle because -- listen to me, black people have always made a difference when it comes to things like this. Yes, yes. That's right. I have a lot of people following me, so I'm waiting for the nominee and we'll see. No one can get the nomination without the black vote. Can't get it. Here's the thing, I'm not opposed to a Republican president, a democratic president. I want somebody who's going to be in office who is morally there to be for everybody in the country, not just for one group of people. Exactly. Yeah. I think on that note, Tyler -- which I know I can call you at this point. For sure. Your son Aman is 5 years old. You recently opened up about having to discipline him and it turned into a very powerful moment for you so what happened? He was giving the nanny the business. He didn't know I was there. I show up in the door and he doesn't want to brush his teeth and go to bed. It's very important that this kid is respectful. So I go into the bathroom and I asked her to leave and I get down eye to eye with him and I'm telling him you don't do this, I don't care what other kids do. Your mother and I love you and taught you better than this. You can't behave to him. I'm talking to him and I realize I'm talking to myself when I was I started to well up because nobody talked to me like I was a person as a child. To have that moment was very healing for me but he got it. He got it and I got to make sure that I'm delivering a soul and a person to this world that is a good soul and good kid. That's what's important to me. Well, he has a great example. Thank you. I appreciate that. Thank you. There's going to be more with Tyler Perry when we come back. Managing lipids like very high triglycerides, can be tough. You diet. Exercise. But if you're also taking fish oil supplements... You should know... They are not fda approved... They may have saturated fat and may even raise bad cholesterol. To treat very high triglycerides, discover the science of prescription vascepa. Proven in multiple clinical trials, vascepa, along with diet is the only prescription EPA treatment, approved by the fda to lower very high triglycerides by 33%, without raising bad cholesterol. Look. It's clear, there's only one prescription EPA vascepa. Vascepa is not right for everyone. Do not take Vascepa if you are allergic to icosapent ethyl or any inactive ingredient in Vascepa. Tell your doctor if you are allergic to fish or shellfish, have liver problems or other medical conditions and about any medications you take, especially those that may affect blood clotting. 2.3% of patients reported joint pain. Prescription power. Proven to work. Now with a new indication. Ask your doctor about vascepa. There's brushing and there's Oral-B Power brushing. Oral-B just cleans better. It's the one inspired by dentists... With the round brush head. Oral-B's gentle rounded brush head removes more plaque along the gumline... For cleaner teeth and healthier gums. Oral-B. Brush like a Pro. I remember thinking about things I did and wondering if that was the last time I was going to do that thing. Coming to Cancer Treatment Centers of America, they treat the whole person. Everything is here. Imaging, infusion. I don't have to go anywhere else. They cared about me as a person beyond just being a cancer patient. They're my second family. Get care like no other. Call us at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. A sommelier searches for the perfect wine. But I hear a different calling. The call of a schmear of cream cheese. For I, am a schmelier. I practice my craft at Philadelphia. Here, we use only the freshest milk... That one! Go! Go! And the finest ingredients... What is this? Until perfection is achieved. She's ready. Schmears! Philadelphia. Schmear perfection. We're Carvana, the company who invented car vending machines and buying a car 100% online. Now we've created a brand new way for you to sell your car. Whether it's a year old or a few years old, we want to buy your car. So go to Carvana and enter your license plate, answer a few questions, and our techno-wizardry calculates your car's value and gives you a real offer in seconds. When you're ready, we'll come to you, pay you on the spot, and pick up your car. That's it. So ditch the old way of selling your car, and say hello to the new way-- at Carvana. When you're expecting a little angel, be soft. When your little angel expects a lot from you... Uh, you've got to be kidding me, little dude. Be strong. Life takes softness and strength. Sometimes over, and over, and over. That's why we make Angel Soft Mega

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.