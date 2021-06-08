Transcript for Unforgettable moments from Meghan McCain co-hosting ‘The View’

Welcome back. Meghan, to honor your last day on "The view," someone you are a big fan of wanted to let you know that the feeling is mutual. Take a look. Hey, Meghan. Paul Ryan here. My boyfriend! I just wanted to say congratulations on an amazing four years at "The view." The show will not be as lively without you. You have stood up for your principles. You've spoken your mind, and you've passionately defended what you believe in. I have no doubt that your family is so proud of you, and I know firsthand experience that a lot of conservatives around the country are proud of you too. Congratulations on a great run, and on this work/life family balance dilemma that we all deal with, I want you to know, take it from me, that you have made the right decision. Most of all, I'm just really happy for your daughter, liberty. Good job, great luck and god bless. Thank you, guys. That's my boyfriend. I love him. Ben knows it. I love -- thank you so much. Thank you, Paul. Thank you so much. Well, hold on. Hold on, baby because there's more. Oh. We can't say good-bye to Meghan McCain without a look back at a co-host who's never been at a loss for words, since she joined the hot topics table four years ago. Take a look. Please welcome our new co-host, Meghan McCain. Locked and loaded, ladies. We hear that you and your wife Cindy suggested Meghan take this gig? You needed a good conservative voice to counter yours. See? Everybody laughs because I was a nerd, but I did well and went to a good school and now I'm on "The view." So. I come here every day trying to show a different perspective. Now a lot of people, and by a lot of people I include me in this, think that you're using your organization as anti-semitism masked in you talk about all women being invited to that March. I'm pro-life, and we were not invited. Was that on the record? I'll tell you what happened. This was an off the record dinner, but two things happened. This is why people hate journalists by the way. This is why I don't believe in the concept of off the record, this right here. I don't easily swallow my initial instincts on people, and a liar is a liar is a liar. Why aren't you lying now? Our president acted like a pathetic puppy around a former You're talking about going around and taking people's guns away. There's going to be a lot of violence. A lot of it with the the mandates. I'm not living without guns. The American people aren't stupid. They know it's pretty much the same thing. This is -- it's a -- we hiked in sedona. I'm sorry, and it's really special. On the top of the mountain, and I love you so much. Meghan, what is the biggest lesson you've learned from your dad? That character matters, and that believing in something greater than yourself will always be important. I know if I pick up the phone tonight and called John McCain and said, John, I'm at second and vine in oshkosh and I need your help, come, he'd get on a plane and come, and I would for him too. Yeah. None of us agree at this table on very much when it comes to politics and the world, but we are all sisters here supporting each other. Yep. We got your back, girl. I really feel like I understand the meaning of life, and it is not how you die. It is how you live. Five women are hosting the most politically relevant show on TV, and I think it's the first time an all-women show is doing that. It shows women are politically engaged in a way they have never been before. Ring that bell. Did you do anything special? Yeah, I got married. Everybody wants to know how baby liberty is doing. Well, thank you guys so much. There she is. She's just perfect, and it feels like having a little piece of my dad back. Hey, girl. Hey. This is the Jovani jump suit that she wore on "The real housewives." I love cocoa. She made me feel much better about my body because I'm also not a skinny white woman. I love you, Meghan McCain. I love you so much. Thanks for coming. Oh my god. So let's discuss sex before the show. I don't want to talk about it. Okay. I don't want to talk about it. Stop. I dated in New York and L.A., and all I have to say is I'm a Republican. I love president bush. I'm pro-life and I'm an NRA member and they'll just run right away. Folks at "Snl" had fun with "The view." It's a pop culture honor to been parodied by them. Can you let me finish? Can you let me talk? It's actually your job to listen to me. Okay. Okay. Okay. I've got the eye of the tiger you're going to hear me roar I'm here. I'm here. I just want to thank you for all of your years of service and friendship and strong voice, never backing down, holding your line, and speaking your truths. This show is one of the handsdown greatest, most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life. I'm just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity, so seriously, thank you. And when we come back, Meghan is getting the last word, but I do want to say thank you to Jamie hammer who put that together.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.