Transcript for US begins removing forces from Syria

morning and so upset about this news that we are abandoning our kurdish allies in the middle East. These are allies of ours that American soldiers are still continuing to fight alongside. All we did was arm them and they fought for America. Right now we're just saying we're just going to leave them and abandon them and to everyone in the white house and every Republican was mad president Obama pulled out of Iraq, you feckless unpatriotic cowards. I cannot believe this is where we're at diplomaticwise and I cannot -- what message is this sending to our allies and American troops who have fought and died for this and I cannot believe I'm waking up in the morning seeing this kind of news and I don't care that he ran on pulling troops out. That's a whole different thing. We leave this. A great day for ISIS and Assad and shame on everyone supporting this. I'm sorry this is not the topic but I couldn't come out here today and not say this. It's very important. Why do you think this administration has decided to do It is -- he ran on isolationism which again I think is bad for a whole variety of reasons. It might be a wag the dog situation. Exactly. I have no idea. That's what I think. Distraction from the second whistle-blower. You cannot go and say you support our troops if they fought and died for this mission. You know he's never been -- he -- he can say it all he wants to but we've watched. You know when people are supporting the troops. You know when they're looking out for the troops. This guy has not been doing Didn't you say, joy, that you researched and said that no one in five or -- No one in his family going back generations, generations was ever in the army, the Navy, the ma -- no -- nobody in the trump family ever fought in a war. The vacuum that is going to be left is going to foster the growth of ISIL and by the way when people say we're sick of fighting them we can fight them over there or we can fight them over here. I am a person who believes this will only get worse as it did when we left Iraq. What would you go up against your ally? Because he's selfish and We don't care because we don't care. Fought for us are being sent -- all allies of America will abandon you. Don't we talk about distractions all the time? Don't weigh talk about that? This administration, he is under the gun. Is this a wag the dog situation? Who is there pulling -- the first thing to get Lindsey graham to talk out so -- He did, yeah. This might be one -- Yeah, seemed more angry than this even the Ukraine call. I am more upset. I think if you are Republican then -- if you're not speaking out -- Ukraine thing and this what are you standing for. Has anyone spoken out about this? Again, this just happened this morning and I woke up and I had to read it and process -- if you think I'm mad now and I just think if you support our ally, if you support people who believe in freedom and democracy and fighting on the right side and still support this at the same time you're not a conservative. You're just not and not an America first individual. So I'm sorry to do this on your birthday -- That's fine. Okay. Going against trump then happy birthday to me. There are a couple of bright

