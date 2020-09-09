Transcript for Getting the vaccine for COVID-19

potential adverse effects, but at a rally in North Carolina last night, you-know-who still says it's just, you know, around the corner. Take a look. Under operation warp speed, we're producing a vaccine in record time. This is a vaccine that we're going to have very soon, very, very soon. By the end of the year, but much sooner than that perhaps. Joe Biden and kamala Harris, rated the most liberal are undermining science and risking countless lives with their anti-vaccine rhetoric. That's what they're talking about. I can just laugh when I hear him talk. This is a joint statement from nine pharmaceutical company CEOs said they will not seek approval until it is approved a vaccine is safe and effective. What is your take on all of this, joy? Oh, by the way, you look very nice today, whoopi. Just wanted to tell you that. Thank you. There's a couple of things I wanted to say. You're welcome. When I see that North Carolina thing that he just did, I was noticing that he missed an opportunity, a business opportunity, you know, he's such a bad businessman, he could have told everybody in March to put on a mask just like Dr. Fauci said and he could have had the word trump plastered on it and he would have made some money like he likes to do, but he missed that opportunity. Okay. Right. As far as the vaccine is concerned, I would like to inform America because we don't know this. I looked this up. The mumps vaccine took four years. The poio vaccine took 40 years, and the smallpox vaccine took a century. It became useful in the 1950s. It is not a simple thing to do. He will push anything to get re-elected. Don't fall for it, and by the way, I will take the vaccine after ivanka takes it. Okay. Well, what about you, sunny? You know, my concern, whoopi, is with the fda approval because we know that the fda is not an independent group. It's actually part of health and human services and that is part of the executive branch, and so there's evidence that, you know, the fda has been politicized. Let's remember what happened with hydrochloroquine, and that decision, the convalescent plasma decision. So tt kind of politicization erodes this. Are they going to make this vaccine available right before the election to make Donald Trump look good? Does Donald Trump really care about the safety of the vaccine or does he just want to make good on his promise to have the vaccine, and that is really my concern, and then think about who needs the vaccine the most. The black community has been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. Those -- that community needs this vaccine. Also, the black community are -- makes up the vast majority of the frontline workers, of the essential workers. So they need the vaccine, but they are 40% less likely to take that vaccine because they don't have trust in it. I was actually speaking to my good friend, Floyd, black guy from law school and I said, do you think you would take the vaccine if it became available? He said, I got one word for you, tuskegee, and that really, really just struck me to my core because remember, that's 40 years of, you know, human trials on black people. And we remember that. Right. I don't think the black community who needs it the most is even going to take the vaccine. Right. So Meghan, what's your opinion on all this? He seems to be making this a campaign issue now. Feels a little risky to me. What do you think? Well, I think sunny's friend Floyd isn't alone. Accordg to an NPR poll that came out that was polled before August, only one-third of Americans said they would take the vaccine when it came out. I think both sides are guilty of politicizing this. You had kamala Harris coming out a week and a half ago saying, you know, she doesn't know if she would take the vaccine as well when she was questioning president trump, and I think no politician should be weighing in on the efficacy of a vaccine. We should trust doctors and scientists and pharmaceutical companies as much as you trust pharmaceutical companies, but there are nine right now in the third stage of development right now, and I think although this specific vaccine has run into problems with side effects, we should still maintain hope there's a lot of great scientists working on this, and I think one of the great tragedies of the past, you know, I don't know 15 to 20 years of my life is anti-vaxers, and people constantly questioning science. There's measles outbreaks and diseases coming back that we haven't seen in decades and decades, and I think this is now reaching a fever pitch and this she chickens coming home to roost on questioning science and scientists and people who dedicate their lives to making the world healthier and a safer place and I think it's just a tragedy. Yes. You're right. Now when it -- when it comes around, Sara, are you one who feels that, you know, when they have made it safe and available, you might try it? Yeah. When it's properly vetted and tested and it gets to breathe a minute, again, after the election. The earliest I think I would look at something like this is 2021, but I think it's an important distinction to make between anti-vaxers and people who won't take the vaccine yet because I think -- I don't even get new technology because I'm worried about the first round of glitches. You allow it to run its course, be tested properly in a timely manner, and then you allow the most vulnerable among us to it first, but when that is all done, I will absolutely take a vaccine. I think you're right. I think once theve tested it out, and certainly after he's given it to his family, then I'll see how I feel about giving it to mine, and you know what's

