Transcript for Val Demings says 'Marco Rubio doesn't show up' for Floridians

Ask your doctor about once-weekly Trulicity. As hopes of bipartisanship look increasingly bleak, Florida congresswoman Val demings has her eye on a seat in the senate, and it's the one that Marco Rubio is currently sitting in. Oh, yeah. Please welcome congresswoman Val demings. Great to be with you. It's great to have you here. Congratulations on your decision to run. We look forward to that. You say the decision came down to two words. What were the two words and why did you pick those two words? The decision came down to the two words -- never tire. It's two words my mother used to share with me. As you may know, my mother was a maid. She was beautiful, smart, funny. She played the piano for our church. She always encouraged us to always give back, to treat people with dignity and respect, to believe in ourselves and dedicate our lives to service. The two words come from scripture that basically says never tire of doing what is good. So I remember her words and I use them. I've used them throughout my adult life. Used them as a social worker, as a police chief, now in the United States congress and certainly during this run for U.S. Senate. You certainly have lived a life of public service, congresswoman. You are the youngest of seven children, born and raised in Florida. Your father was a janitor. As you mentioned, your mom was a maid. You were also your first in your family to go to college. How much does your family's story influence your politics? Sunny, I so appreciate that question. My parents worked hard. I remember my dad used to go to work seven days a week to make ends meet for our family, to keep a roof over our head and food on the table. I grew up in a two-bedroom wood framed house that I can remember being very cold in the winter and very warm or hot in the summer. I've had some amazing opportunities. I was the first in my family to college, to graduate from college. I was able to go on to work as a social worker. From there spent a career as a law enforcement officer. Rose to the rank of chief of police. Serving in the United States congress and now running for the U.S. Senate. I believe that every boy and girl, every man and woman should have an opportunity in a country that we say is the greatest country in the world, to have those types of opportunities. Let me get this out of the way. If you believe that too, and I do believe that, the majority of American people believe regardless of who you are the color of your skin, how much money you have in the bank, or your zip code that you should have the opportunity to live up to your full potential. I ask you to take this journey with me. My well site is valdemings.com. Join us. Congresswoman, you're running against Marco Rubio. How are you going to come up against this and are you ready for how nasty this might get? I served as a chief of police. I never ran away from a tough fight. Let me say this, Marco Rubio doesn't show up. When he does, he does not have the courage to fight for floridians, fight for the people that he is supposed to represent. I believe that government plays a critical role in the daily lives of people, but certainly when they are going through crisis. What we went through the last year was painful with covid-19. No one planned it. Our response to it was everything. Marco Rubio voted against getting financial assistance to people who desperately needed it, to our small businesses struggling to keep doors open. Voted against financial assistance to get schools back open. Voted against local and state government, which means he voted against people on the frontlines, our teachers, our health care workers. Marco Rubio doesn't have the courage to stand up for the people he represents. When things get a little shaky for him, he's like the wind. Anyway the wind blows it is cool with him. He's afraid of a tough fight. I'm not. I believe Florida can do better. That's a hell of a stump that's very good. I thought you should have been president Biden's choice. I was vocal about that for reasons like that. I think you understand where the country is right now. In 2020 president Biden performed poorly in Florida, bleeding votes in traditional democratic strongholds like miami-dade county because he did not capture enough of the hispanic vote. What was his biggest mistake and what will you do differently? Meghan, I appreciate your question. Let me say this, the words that I just said are really what it's my heart. This black girl who grew up poor and female in the south really does believe that the people that we represent should have the same opportunities or even better than the opportunities that I've had. We are going to build the most unique coalition in Florida from the panhandle down to the keys, from Tallahassee down to Miami. I'm going to do something that Rubio is afraid to do. I'm going to talk to people who look like me and people who don't look like me about the things that they care about. Yeah, we have some work to do. I'm not prepared to give up on Florida. We're going to talk to people about the things they care about like health care, like making sure that education is affordable, like protecting our seniors so they can retire with dignity and respect, like protecting our democracy and standing up and trying to find out what happened on January 6th and not burying our heads in the sand like Marco Rubio has chosen to do and voting against an independent commission that needs to get to the bottom of it. While we have some work to do, we're not giving up. We're going to fight and fight for floridians. That's what I will be elected to do. Something that marcoubio has not done. Again my website is valdemings.com. Please join us along this journey. Congresswoman, there's a lot of two words I can think of to describe why you should have run. Boot licker. No spine. As you just mentioned, January 6th. Nobody who voted against that bill has any business representing our state of Florida. Listen, Marco, who I've known for a long time, is already trying to do what Republicans do, label you a socialist. Blah blah blah socialist. Blah blah blah communist. Blah blah blah Ortega. Blah blah blah Castro. He's going to say you voted with Progressives. You're a socialist. What do you say? What I say is desperate people do desperate things. To tell you the truth, I'm offended that Marco Rubio would try to use the pain and suffering of people, Ana, like you who fled communism, who ran for their lives. That Rubio would try to use their pain and suffering. I think it's disgraceful and disgusting. I would like to hear Rubio talking about what's happening in Nicaragua where at least five opposition leaders were jailed and the government was weaponized against them. Rubio, what do you think about but then we're talking about someone who stood next to and supports a president who weaponized the department of justice against his perceived political rivals and the media. This race boils down to who is willing to stand up and speak up for all people, not picking winners and losers like Marco he's afraid of a good fight. I am not. Floridians are worth fighting for. Valdemings.com. I think it would be good if Marco Rubio would come on this show and answer some of the things you said. You say he's afraid to fight. We can have him on here. Let's see what he does with that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.