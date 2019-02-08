'The View' looks back on the best moments from season 22

More
The co-hosts take a trip down memory lane with the season's best moments and hottest topics.
7:05 | 08/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The View' looks back on the best moments from season 22

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:05","description":"The co-hosts take a trip down memory lane with the season's best moments and hottest topics.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"64737708","title":"'The View' looks back on the best moments from season 22","url":"/theview/video/view-back-best-moments-season-22-64737708"}