it because the state of the union was a lot to process last night, and we're going to attempt to break some of it down. The speech was book-ended by tense moments between Nancy Pelosi and you-know-who. He saw it. Afterwards Nancy tore up the speech in two and what does this really say about the state of the union, you know? What does it really say about the state of the union? You know. She's playing hard ball like when they go low, we go lower. That's the only thing that works with these criminals and fascists who are running the country right now. Sorry, but that's what works. I love your earrings by the way. Oh thanks. I think those shows are public displays which typically they would put on their best behavior, and things have deteriorated so much in the last several years that even when they're doing these very important ceremonial programs and so forth, live television events, the acrimony is on display and it's an indication of how -- how bad things really are. You didn't really need to have a fact checker. All you had to do was watch Nancy's face. Every time he lied she went like this or like this or like that. You saw every time he opened his mouth practically he was lying. That's why she said -- she commented right after the state of the union address when she was asked why did you rip it up, she said because it was filled with lies, filled with mistruths and I think that was sort of her gut reaction to do that. What are we talking about rather than talking about, let's say, his speech, we're talking about Nancy ripping it up. On a bipartisan -- I mean, there's a lot you can criticize on a bipartisan or nonpartisan level. All of them, democratic or Republican, are going to get up there -- none of them are going to get up there and say the state of the union is meh. They're always going to advise that things are going well under them. But there was a lot of lying. There were also a lot of moments that seemed produced to me. His TV background came out with me, especially the reuniting of the families which I loved because I love things like that but it seems like it was the TV president, like Ronald Reagan was the movie president and trump was the TV president. 89% watching the speech approved. According to a CBS poll. If it were another president giving this kind of speech I probably would have loved it. Even with the lying though? I didn't notice him lying so much as the tuskegee airman, if you're someone on the right you probably liked rush Limbaugh. Eh. I had the exact opposite reaction. I had the exact opposite reaction in terms of -- I saw reality TV being produced and I don't think that's the place for the state of the union and I saw him touting his accomplishments with the black community and I was offended by the fact that he was trying to use a tuskegee airman as a prop, as a political prop. I didn't like it, and I think when you think about this administration and what it has allegedly done for the black community, you have to think that -- and the federal judges that he has appointed, they've been 90% white. He has gutted the civil rights division at the department of justice. He has gutted the EPA agency which has protected black communities from plagues like Flint, Michigan, so don't tell me what you've done for the black community because you haven't done anything for the black community. But my question is do you think -- you know today somebody said all he needs is 14% of the black community to vote for him and he will win the election. Do you think, any of us, think that he has succeeded at getting the black community to vote for him? You know what, let me tell you what he's succeeded in He's trying. He's trying really hard. You know the little girl that he's now lifted, he's going to put her in a charter school. Yeah. It would be really good since he talked about the failing federal school. He runs that failing federal school. And Betsy Devos. I'm on my way. So perhaps the idea is improve the schools and then they won't be failing. See, if you did that, then you would not have to tout this little girl because we'd all -- all our kids would be learning and getting educated correctly. I don't understand -- now, you know, I am very sorry that rush is ill because you never want to wish bad stuff on people. He has stage four cancer. But I'm sorry, I thought that the medal of honor -- Freedom. Freedom. Was supposed to go to people who actually did stuff. It went to mother Teresa and Rosa parks. I decided I want to run for president so I can give the medal of freedom to Louis C.K. Thank you by the way. The producer got that. Why him? It's a joke. It's a joke. I don't know if he meant it. Did you mean it or not? You got a tuskegee airman sitting there. Right next to him, same row. How about if you're going to give the medal of freedom to someone who actually has made differences in the country and done all kind of stuff, how about giving it to Elijah Cummings' wife as a thank you for all of his service.

