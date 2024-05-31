‘The View' co-hosts react to Trump guilty verdict

All six co-hosts react to a New York jury finding the former president guilty of falsifying business records in order to hide a sex scandal that would hurt his 2016 presidential campaign.

May 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live