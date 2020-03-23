'The View' co-hosts share their self-distancing lifestyle

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin,and guest co-host Sara Haines discuss their new normal as they continue to self-isolate at home.
7:40 | 03/23/20

