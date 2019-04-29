Transcript for On 'The View': Newt Gingrich 'We cherish freedom' but cannot tolerate violence

Well you heard us talking earlier about this synagogue shooting in San Diego and the rising he cries. I just want to get your take on why you think there's that you write it cracks in the United States frankly I think part of it. And wrote them that this is a challenge to us because you believe in freedom but I think part of it is the Internet based social media. Where different people who normally would have never found each other. Can now communicate and reinforce their hatred and get to have a sense of legitimacy and they're doing evil things. And I think that whether that means we have to all the way to be prepared to have some editing. And say that certain topics are certain optional war or if we find that you're heading these kind of messages. Really need to investigate you before anything happens when. This the case recently in them all Americans who is based took this child and through it. Here Natal long list of violent acts and clearly is mentally ill. But the current laws don't allow you to say. He shouldn't have been on the street I don't know what they person. They did the shooting at the senate but I think there are some people that you cannot tolerate having the ability to out of order of the people. And it's not good enough to say well after you do it. But this is a real challenge for us as a free people because we cherish freedom. But there may be a boundary. Where we just can't we cannot tolerate certain levels of I don't.

