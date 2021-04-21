Transcript for ‘The View’ reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict

George Floyd left behind. Welcome to "The view." After years for justice in and out of the courtroom, it only took the jury ten hours to find ex cop Derek chauvin guilty on all counts -- second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. This morning I think most people are feeling relief the verdict came in and mirrored everything that we saw. And one of the things I think that was crucial to this happening was the police were on the stand saying this is not how we do things. And I just feel like people felt like, once the police are saying it, maybe there is a chance for real change to happen because bad cops make good cops look they give good cops a bad name. The only way anything is going to change if the police are there with the people they police and say this is not what we do or how we do it. Now, joy, what do you think was different this time that led to chauvin being found guilty on all counts? Well, what you just said. I agree with that. It's like the blue wall was finally taken down in this situation. Usually jurors -- we've said this many times. Jurors are reluctant to prosecute police. Now they have the cover of other policeman. They were like, okay, if the police say he's guilty, you know, I can be free to say that somehow. I'm very happy about this, about what happened. I think it's great. I think it's a tipping point for better regulation and maybe new laws. I mean, having said that, let's keep in mind that a police officer shot and killed a 16-year-old girl yesterday in Ohio and 20-year-old daunte Wright was killed while the chauvin trial was going on. We have a lot of work to do. If it wasn't for this 17-year-old Daniella Frazier who had the presence of mind to not only tape the incident, the murder, but stay with the camera. There were no gaps, which could have been used by the defense to show reasonable doubt. She deserves a medal, this girl. This young girl changed the narrative and we salute you for that, Daniella. It's hard to argue with -- we've seen people do it. We saw in Eric Garner's case. We saw the video and people said not guilty. Here you had officers and this young woman with a steady hand and eye. I thought that really helped people understand the severity of what we were seeing in terms of murder. How do you feel people handled hearing the verdict? How was it for you? Well, I think, you know, you saw relief in communities across the country, relief across the I was covering it for ABC in real time when the verdict came down during our special coverage. I will say this, whoopi, I've been a lawyer for 27 years. I have been reporting on these issues for about 15 years, social justice issues. I lost my composure on air yesterday for the first time in my career. Even with all my legal experience and knowing that a fast verdict generally means agreement and a fast verdict generally is good news for the prosecution. A fast verdict generally means there is a guilty verdict on either all counts or the top count, I was still not convinced that a police officer would be convicted of a crime that the world saw. A crime that was documented. A crime that was so outrageous and I think that is why I lost my composure because I still didn't believe that the system would work, and that's the thing about American injustice in this country. I wasn't sure about the value of a black life, that this country would ascribe to it. I am, I will say, cautiously optimistic that this verdict may be a step, a step towards real police reform. But I'm not convinced of it because of what joy mentioned. We have a 16-year-old girl that was shot four times during the reading of the verdict, and you have on the other hand someone like Dylan roof who shot nine people in South Carolina and was taken alive and fed burger king. You have Kyle Rittenhouse who killed two people and was able to walk around and was also taken alive. That happens all the time in this country. What does this mean? I hope it means reform, but I'm just not sure, whoopi. I'm just not sure. Okay. Meghan, you saw what happened. Were you surprised by the fact that he was guilty on all three counts given the way, you know, we've seen over the years these trials turn out. I wasn't. I thought he would be found guilty on all three. Anyone with a brain cell and saw the video, I was telling a friend of mine this morning that the first time I saw the video I felt sick and -- it's one of those moments when -- all Americans the first time you saw the killing of George Floyd and the murder in real time -- I saw it on social media. It's one of those great American tragedies. It's one of the experiences we'll always remember. I felt sick in the moment. Yesterday when I was watching the verdict come in, I just was remeended of it all over again. I hope this man's life and the tragedy has created a sea change and I hope that it has woken a lot of people up to the fact that there's, you know, if you are a black man in this country you're treated differently by police than if you are a white person. You are five times more likely to be arrested than if you're white. There's facts we can no longer ignore. I also just felt empathy for his family and friends in the press conference afterward. I think sometimes people's lives in times like this, they become bigger than themselves. This is a man who was a father, a friend, a brother and a colleague and he was murdered in real time. There's a picture of his daughter right there. It's a tragic photo of her holding a picture of her father. This is a man who was loved. His life was taken from him. Although his life has come to create this sea change, he was murdered in real time and he didn't choose to have his life taken. I just hope that his family can find peace to grieve and find the healing with this trauma that they have gone through and I just felt really, really, really awful for his family and friends yesterday. I can't fathom what they're going throug in this moment, reliving the trauma over again. Right. We've got two of his brothers here today. We'll be talking to them later. Sara, when you saw the verdict come down, were you holding your breath? Were you relieved? Where were you at? I had the biggest sigh of relief because this was long overdue. This is how the system should work. There were other cases that should have been different outcomes and this was the right one. I think that, although the sea change -- I think this case -- I have a lot of hope -- will be a difference in how we handle these, it is a symptom to a bigger problem. Now we need to address the system. I remember his daughter saying last summer daddy changed the now that this verdict came through I think his family needs to get a break. They need to rest. They need to grieve their loved one. I feel like we should run with Gianna's message and effectuate lasting change. Although federal reform would be long lasting. I don't have a lot of faith in Washington, D.C. Getting things done. I have faith in the states. Maryland wrote that bill and overrode a Republican governor to make change. Body cameras, no-knock warrants. Since George Floyd's death four states enacted reforms on officer immunity, body cameras, neck restraints, no-knock warrants. We're seeing a change. There will be more George floyds if don't fix what got us here in the first place. So very true. I so want to point out something. You know, George Floyd was a N. You know, he was human. He deserved everyone's respect just as a human being. Everybody, I feel, has made mistakes in their lives. This is very important for people to understand. This is a man who didn't have a perfect life, but he had no business having his life taken from him by somebody with their knee on his neck.

