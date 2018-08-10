Transcript for 'The View' welcomes Meghan McCain back to the table

And filling in the seat that has been empty for a little bit we are happy to welcome back our Meghan McCain. Don't start. I have missed all of you so much. Thank you so much. Whoopi, I missed all of you, ladies so much. I have a lot of things to say and it's probably only time I'll get a segment to myself so I want to thank ABC and "The view" for giving me this time and I really want to thank all of America for being so kind to my family. From the second that my father passed and immediately after he passed the media knew and I had to get in a car in a motorcade behind his hearse and from the very moment I left there were people in the country all races, all age, all creeds out there with American flags waving, saluting, praying, everyone, he would have loved it. Loved it. The entire time. I cried the entire way, veterans were talking in the poorest areas of Phoenix to presidents at the cathedral. Everyone came out and celebrated him with love and it made me so inspired that the ideals that my father espoused to in his career are the ideals of America and I think there was a lot of talk about what died with him and I am here today to tell you it didn't. It is alive and well. And I need us to remember that. He believed in American exceptionalism. He believed America is the greatest country in the history of the world. He believed that when your candidate's opponent says something racist in a rally, you push back. That is John McCain and that is what America is. On a personal note the women at this table all of you, I just want to start with you, whoopi, my father loved you. He loved you. He really loved you. I'm sorry. No, that's okay, baby. Take your time. Take your time. And I love you. And this woman has let me cry in her dressing room all year last year. I would go in before the show and she would let me cry on her shoulder. She wears white blouses all the time. I have ruined it with mascara more types than I can say. Your daughter is like my sister. He wanted me to come back here which is why I'm here, Abby, my dad was first diagnosed I got wasted with you. And I drank so much. She was heavily pregnant and she watched me down jack Daniels after jack Daniels and then I threw up and her sister held my hair back. Yvette, people don't know this about you but you're a caregiver to your father as well and I met you on the show and I text with you all the time. You just prayed with me backstage. You're a true friend. I love you very much. I love you, baby. I don't know why I'm so emotional. You're allowed to be emotional. You are very, very, very special person and I think you are someone who has such wisdom about taking care of our parents and the role that we have to play. As daughters especially to our fathers. Yes. And I have texted you. I remember I was in sedona and texted you two or three days before he died and I was freaking out and you prayed for me and you talked to me and it was so wonderful and I really appreciate. In this moment I want you to know that everything that was in him is in you and this is your moment in time. You are here for a moment such as this. He has passed the torch to you. The mantel has been passed to you and the you are the perfect person to carry on everything that he began. You hear me? I love you. I love you. So, sunny, when somebody dies, you need sunny around because this is what she'll do. He will she's text you and say, you need to hide out at my house, I got it for you and I won't tell anyone. I'll give you lavender honey and hang out with my chickens and you have been such a friend to me and amazing to me. I also drunk with you a few weeks before the show. Yes, we did. And I appreciate you having as a friend as well. None of us agree on very much when it comes to politics and the world but we are all sisters here supporting each other. We got your back, girl. And my father's farewell address, we're Americans and we can never surrender. We can never surrender to what is happening in the country right now. I understand how divided and how scared a lot of people are and it looks like the fabric of democracy is fraying. We do not surrender. I'm not surrendering. You don't do it either so you have to join me in not surrendering. Okay. Because I'm still here fighting and I want all of you to fight with me. And I have one more final thing and then I will get off my soap box. God is real. I wouldn't be here without my faith but I also wouldn't be here without Joe Biden and Joe Lieberman. Those two men have carried me through this. And I just want to thank them for being uncles to me, really gone above and beyond. I'm sure they're like I didn't realize when I became friends with John McCain his daughter's drama would be mine as well. They really carried me through this and my mother and my family. Can we take a moment to talk about that beautiful eulogy. Can we please just -- Sure. You were fierce. You were wonderful. What was the creation of that like for you? Can you just -- It was electric. Please share. Thank you for coming. Sunny and whoopi and everyone came, you know what, you sent me a video in the morning and I thought you were there. I thought you were in there in spirit. In that moment we were sitting there, you were your dad. He would be so powder to see how you've handled this past month. You don't realize this but you are an inspiration to everyone in this audience, all of us at the table but people around this country. Because you have shared your story and you shared your raw emotions with everybody else. People like Yvette who are going through tough times. It's real, you know. The eulogy. I will say there's a lot of questions about his funeral in general and let me tell you, everything was planned down to the song and every element, everything that was done including my eulogy he planned. Everything. So let that be known to everyone. I was so honored that he picked me as his daughter -- I was the only woman to do it. The only woman to eulogize him. I never understood when I was growing up why he made me so tough. Almost to my detriment. I'm dough tough, I'm so strong, all the things I said and I realized he made me this tough so I would survive this and because maybe he knew that there would be a time that he wouldn't be here and someone needs to extend it and my brothers and my sister will as well but I will say this we are living in a time, some fathers raise their daughters to be seen and not heard. They raise their daughters not to speak out. Raise strong women. Really, it is the only thing that is keeping me right now is how tough he made me and he did that. And I love him and this picture is killing me. Behind me. How is grandma? So my amazing 106-year-old grandma -- 106. Yes -- Yes, I know. Unbelievable. She's amazing and my mother has been amazing and my 106-year-old grandmother would be so disappointed I'm so emotional because she wants us to celebrate all that he achieved and all that he has dong and she was like don't be sad that he is not here, be happy that he is -- he gave us what he gave us and she's incredible and, you know will probably outlive me at this point. But I really can't thank enough too. There is not enough said about women supporting women. The women at this table. I really would not have made it through this experience without every single one of you and I'm eternally grateful. We missed you, Meghan. We're happy you're back. Welcome back. Oh, and joy, of course, joy has been -- people don't know, joy has been incredible. We traveled together to the services and she traveled about 14 hours that day an she's 7 a year S old. I don't think she'd appreciate that. Well, you know what it is -- the reason -- the reason I said that, the reason I said that is because I made all the travel plans and we were leaving at 4:00 A.M. And I just didn't even think and she was like really, sunny. 4:00 A.M.? Really? That's why I say that, it's just -- all go to break and I'm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.