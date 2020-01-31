Transcript for Wayne Brady on winning ‘The Masked Singer’ and being a ‘girl dad’

What can't Wayne Brady do? The triple threat performer is following up winning season two of "The masked singer" with a new single, "Flirting with forever," and finishing up a brand new album. So please welcome the multi-talented Wayne Brady. Thank you. Thank you. Hey. So Wayne, so let's see, so nearly 10 million viewers tuned in to "The masked singer" where you were a fox. A foxy fox. You beat out Patti Labelle, seal, and also two former "View" co-hosts, Sherri shepherd and raven-symone, right? Yeah, yeah. Besides a great voice, what do you think made you so outstanding against Patti Labelle? Well, because I'm an entertainer. I'm a performer. I'm not just a guy that said, I think I want to get on TV. This is what I do day in and day out. She does too. But I do what I do. So what I do is I sing, I dance, I'm that package. Ms. Patti is Ms. Patti. You can't place her in a category with anyone else. It's a singing competition but also a talent competition and as anyone that saw it, I got down. So don't try to epitome against Patti Labelle. You're not going to have Patti Labelle calling me. I stand corrected. She can make a mean pie and Mac and cheese. I love her too. People for a while thought it was Jamie Foxx. I guess maybe because it was a fox mask. It was dead on, yeah. You were trying to lead them astray and kind of get that going. Yes. Because I heard Nicole say the first episode that she knew Jamie really well and I know how he stands and walks. I'm a big Jamie Foxx fan so I went home and looked at different videos of Jamie doing his stand-up or on red carpets. So when I went out for the second episode, I stood like he did, you know, with the thing, and I overheard her, she goes, I knew it, that's Jamie. I'd bet anything. Well, she lost. But that's part of the fun of doing that show. Show me the Jamie Foxx stand. It was a casual cocked head to the side stance, and she felt that that was him, and that's part of the fun is you throw in a red herring. That's devious. Well, it's being an actor and that's part of the fun, part of the guessing game of it too. Your 16-year-old daughter Miley was one of few who knew your identity as the fox, right? Yes. You say she was hesitant when you first presented that idea. Absolutely. Why? Because on paper, you have to admit and I don't think I'm out of line for saying this, America, people dress up in costumes singing songs you that is crazy. It's an odd show on paper. But then when you see the human drama of why are these people doing that show? What are the clues? I decided to do it because I wanted to take control of my narrative as a singer. I've been a Broadway star and a recording star but a lot of people did not know, so I took control of my narrative and when I saw T pain win I was down. Miley supported me, and her mom Mandy, my business partner, she supported me and that's why I did it. Wait a second, your ex is your -- is it your ex or your wife now? My ex is my business partner. That's interesting. Very civilized. That's very civilized. That's not interesting. That's family. I like that. The rock too. His ex is a business partner. I think it's the other side, it's when you can't be friends with the person that you bore a child with, whatever the circumstances, especially as a man, I have to show love and respect to that person. That would be uncivilized for There you go. Preach. Preach, brother. You have no idea how close to home you're striking now. I have a question on the costume. Do you pick the costume? Do you say I want to be a fox? Yes. I picked the fox because I feel that in the wild -- you know, foxes are small and you may underestimate a fox but a fox is one of the fastest, smartest guys running in the wild. He will outhunt you, he will track you, and if backed into a corner he will kick the crap out Let's go back to your daughter which we mentioned and this is not the first time that she was with you. She was one of the dancers in your "Flirting with forever" music video. That's my girl. Tell us about your daughter. She's one of the most amazing -- Very cute. #Dadgirl. She is everything that -- she's the best part of anything that I could possibly do on this planet. So she is my work. That's so sweet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.